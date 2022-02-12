ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What they're saying about Jason Kelce potentially returning to Eagles in 2022

By Glenn Erby
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Jason Kelce is in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl, and as the Eagles Walter Payton Man of the Year honoree looks forward to the offseason, he’s facing a huge decision.

Philadelphia’s leader and star at the center position, Kelce hasn’t missed a game in almost a decade and he’s coming off an All-Pro selection, making his potential retirement decision even that more difficult.

At the core of , Kelce’s conundrum is the fact that he’s due $30 million if he’s on the roster post-June 2, and he’ll need to decide if he wants to keep playing in the NFL and for the Eagles.

On Friday, Kelce stated that he’ll take a few more weeks to decide his future, and the national media speculation suggests the Eagles’ legend will indeed keep his consecutive games streak alive.

The Inquirer

According to Jeff McLane, all indications are that Kelce will take the necessary time to process his emotions, but he’s expected to return to the Eagles in 2022.

NBC Sports Philadelphia

According to Kelce himself, if forced to make a decision after the loss to the Buccaneers, the future Hall of Famer would have been finished.

4th and JAWN

LeSean McCoy media

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

