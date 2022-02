BOSTON (CBS) – Caroline Adams fights back tears. The 31-year-old suffered a severe spinal cord injury while sledding on a popular hill in New Hampshire earlier this month. “I couldn’t feel anything,” Adams said. “It doesn’t take a genius to know that you are paralyzed.” Caroline and her husband Chris took a photo at the top of the hill right before the accident. “It’s crazy when you think about it. It’s the last photos of me standing,” she said. Caroline and Chris sledding in New Hampshire (WBZ-TV) Caroline took cell phone video of her husband going down the hill. Shortly after, she followed on...

