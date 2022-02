The stock price of Sphere 3D Corp. (Nasdaq: ANY) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sphere 3D Corp. (Nasdaq: ANY) – a company dedicated to becoming the leading carbon-neutral bitcoin mining company operating at an enterprise scale – increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Sphere 3D entering into an agreement to purchase 60,000 units of new NM440 bitcoin miners from NuMiner Global, the exclusive distributor for all NuMiner Technologies products. The NM440 was introduced to the market for the first time today and features a hash rate of 440 TH/s and a power efficiency ratio of 20.2 J/T.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO