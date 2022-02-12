ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

3-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( AP ) — Montgomery police confirm a 3-year-old was killed in a shooting in Montgomery. The shooting happened Friday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as Ja’Seyon Green. Capt. Saba Coleman told news outlets that the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

New details reveal 9-year-old charged in 4-year-old’s death

No other information was released by authorities.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said in a statement the city was collectively grieving the loss of an innocent life to a senseless act of gun-related violence.

