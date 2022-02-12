3-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( AP ) — Montgomery police confirm a 3-year-old was killed in a shooting in Montgomery. The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Police identified the victim as Ja’Seyon Green. Capt. Saba Coleman told news outlets that the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.New details reveal 9-year-old charged in 4-year-old’s death
No other information was released by authorities.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said in a statement the city was collectively grieving the loss of an innocent life to a senseless act of gun-related violence.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 3