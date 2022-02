Andre Ethier spent his entire 12-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and quickly became a fan-favorite. He had a great career as a .285/.359/.463 hitter and two-time All-Star, and with the game on the line, Ethier seemed to always be at his best. In his career, Ethier had 12 walk-off hits, 50 hits to tie the game and 143 hits that put the Dodgers in the lead.

MLB ・ 13 HOURS AGO