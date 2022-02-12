ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

OPINION: Who will President Biden nominate to the Supreme Court?

By AJ Shaw
Kansas State Collegian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Stephen Breyer’s recent retirement from the Supreme Court has allowed President Joe Biden to select a new judge to serve on the nation’s highest court. During his campaign, Biden promised to nominate the first African-American woman to the Court. So far, it looks like he’s going to follow through on...

www.kstatecollegian.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Leondra Kruger
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Don Mcgahn
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
MSNBC

Another Trump-appointed judge thwarts Biden, this time on climate

A few weeks ago, a federal judge in Texas issued an injunction, blocking the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements for federal workers. As a practical matter, the move didn’t amount to much — 95 percent of the federal workforce has already complied with the policy, which was first announced in September — but it was nevertheless a highly dubious move from a district court.
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#The Supreme Court#African American#Nbc News#The D C Circuit#The U S Senate#The Harvard Law Review#White House#The New York Times#Republicans#Democrats#The U S District Court
Washington Times

Most Democrats want candidate other than Biden as 2024 nominee, poll shows

Most Democratic voters want the party to nominate someone other than President Biden to head the ticket in the 2024 election, according to a poll released Sunday. The CNN Poll conducted by SSRS Research found that only 45% of registered Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters favor having Mr. Biden as the party’s presidential nominee in 2024, while 51% want to see a different candidate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

New poll: 55% of Americans say nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not 'important'

With President Biden set to announce a nominee to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February, most Americans now say they’re lukewarm about his promise to pick a Black woman for the first time in U.S. history, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — while also saying the top three Black women on Biden’s shortlist are “qualified” to sit on the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Biden’s White House Makes a Telling Mistake

President Joe Biden’s White House usually gets the nuts and bolts of the presidency right. This week, one example of getting it very wrong was in the news, and it’s worth considering what lessons it holds. The story: White House science adviser Eric Lander, who had cabinet status, resigned after Politico reported on an internal investigation that found he had bullied and mistreated staffers.A lot of things went wrong. Lander shouldn’t have been nominated to begin with; he drew bipartisan criticism before even being confirmed. Biden himself didn’t help when he publicly pledged to fire any staffer who treated a colleague disrespectfully “on the spot — no if, ands or buts.” A great sentiment, but it set an unrealistic standard that the administration wouldn’t, and shouldn’t, have lived with. Of course they would want to have a process of investigating any allegations of misconduct, but any reasonable system would fall short of Biden’s boast. In the event, the White House apparently investigated Lander’s actions and then failed to act until Politico broke the news. At least things moved rapidly once the story went public, although even then Lander was allowed to resign, rather than be fired. All in all, the episode was hardly the administration’s brightest moment.The lesson, however, is the opposite of what you might think. It’s evidence in favor of, rather than against, the idea that the government does too much vetting for administration posts. Yes, a bad pick does some damage. In this case? Presumably Lander wasn’t very good at his job while he had it, which has costs, and so does the need to fill another vacancy this quickly. But intrusive vetting has real costs as well. A lot of people simply aren’t willing to go through the trouble of disclosing all the information needed for Senate confirmation. Especially people with complicated finances or a checkered life history. Yes, for some highly sensitive positions, a thorough vetting is probably a good idea. But most of the hundreds of administration posts that require confirmation (and the even more numerous positions that don’t) aren’t really that sensitive.So intense vetting reduces the candidate pool, and increases the resources need to fill each position — including calendar time, which is a fixed and limited resource for any presidency.Yes, reduced background checks would mean more mistakes. More nominees would run into trouble in their confirmation hearings. More would have some embarrassing past episode revealed after taking office, and perhaps need to resign. More might misbehave in various ways. Those are real costs. But as the Lander situation shows, the costs in most cases just wouldn’t be all that high. And one key cost — dealing with the subsequent vacancy after a failed nomination or a fired official — would be a lot lower if nominating people was easier.The truth is that presidents, their staffs and senators (who are a big part of the problem, since they insist on extensive disclosure) are all being overly risk-averse. It’s understandable; no one wants to be the one who failed to disqualify the bully from office. But in doing so, they’re massively overstating one set of risks, and undervaluing the damage done in trying to avoid those risks. And by the way? It doesn’t even work all that well. As Lander has quite painfully demonstrated.For weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:Matt Grossmann talks with Christopher Claassen and Sara Wallace Goodman about public opinion and democracy.Nadia E. Brown, Christopher J. Clark and Anna Mitchell Mahoney at the Monkey Cage on women’s caucuses.Michael Tesler on why Republicans are so upset with Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.Dave Karpf on the Republicans.Elaine Kamarck on former President Donald Trump and the Republicans.Steven Taylor on former Vice President Mike Pence.And Matthew Shugart on the elections in Costa Rica.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTLA

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for Supreme Court

President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NBC News

Biden overshadowed by Obama as the former president engages in unseemly politicking

Former President Barack Obama’s Thursday talk to House Democrats is a stunning break from the norm that erstwhile holders of the nation’s highest office keep their domestic political activities to a minimum. Obama is speaking to them as Democrats try to navigate the midterm elections and revive a stalled legislative agenda — things the current president would normally be expected to address.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kdal610.com

Republican senator targets Biden’s Fed nominee Raskin

(Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Banking committee’s top Republican on Friday took renewed aim at President Joe Biden’s nominee to a senior Federal Reserve post, Sarah Bloom Raskin, suggesting she had improperly lobbied the head of the Kansas City Fed on behalf of a fintech firm on whose board she then served.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fairfield Sun Times

Biden SCOTUS Nomination Won’t Change 2022 Midterms

When outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement in late January, it was hailed as a “reset” for President Joe Biden. After kicking off the election year with a battery of sinking poll numbers, the president and his party are attempting to get back on offense. Biden is likely to name the first African American woman to the nation’s highest court and will rightfully count that appointment as a welcome victory. However, both history and the political environment will make that victory short-lived without a drastic change of course from the party that holds the White House and both chambers of Congress.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Most Americans don’t approve of Biden’s job in office, new poll finds

It is common for presidents’ approval ratings to begin to slump during the middle of their terms in office, but a new poll suggests Joe Biden’s support across the country is cratering at significant levels. Nearly six in 10 Americans don’t approve of the job he’s doing, according to a new CNN poll.The survey, conducted in January and February, found that just 41 per cent of Americans approve of the president’s job performance, while 58 disapprove, all but the lowest approval ratings of Mr Biden’s presidential career.Unsurprisingly, support broke down along partisan lines, with 83 per cent of Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
goodmorningamerica.com

Inflation and COVID place Biden behind key allies: The Note

It's not that Democrats don't get the magnitude of the political challenges ahead. It might be, though, that they're not sure what can be done to change fortunes ahead of the midterms. It might also be that President Joe Biden lags behind key party leaders in recognizing the severity of the issues at hand and adjusting accordingly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FiveThirtyEight

Why Republicans Oppose Biden’s Promise To Nominate The First Black Woman To The Supreme Court

It didn’t take long after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement for conservative politicians and pundits to criticize President Biden’s campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas denounced Biden’s promise as “offensive” while GOP Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi preemptively dismissed the prospective nominee as benefitting from a racially discriminatory “quota.” On Fox News, Sean Hannity slammed Biden’s pledge as “identity politics on steroids.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy