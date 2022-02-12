ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Real held at Villarreal with LaLiga lead down to four points

Cover picture for the articleLaLiga leaders Real Madrid were held to a 0-0 draw away at Villarreal on Saturday, as their lead at the top of the table was reduced to just four points. Real came into the game without injured talisman Karim Benzema and it told as they struggled to gel in an uncharacteristically...

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti on Villarreal draw: We lacked a cutting edge

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was left frustrated after their 0-0 draw at Villarreal. Ancelotti spoke to the press at the Estadio de la Cerámica following the stalemate. He said: “We needed a bit more of a clinical edge. With a little more luck we could well have got the goal today. We had three one-on-ones against the goalkeeper, hit the bar twice… I'd be concerned if the team weren't creating chances to score goals. We did that and looked to create more, we just need to be more clinical.
SOCCER
