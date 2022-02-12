ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Asus G15 for $300 off is the best RTX 3070 gaming laptop deal this year

By Alex Whitelock
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A $300 price cut makes this Asus Zephyrus G15 for $1,549.99 at Best Buy one of the best value RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals we've seen since Black Friday. Yes, it's pricey, but gaming enthusiasts will be absolutely set for a good few years with this one - not only does...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a SURPRISE SALE on great student laptops

You’ll have no shortage of options when you’re looking for laptop deals, but if you’re planning to buy one for school, you should be on the lookout specifically for student laptop deals. Student laptops need to be affordable but reliable, and durable but lightweight. Whether you’re diving into your studies, or a loved one like your sibling or child needs a computer of their own, you should take advantage of discounts from retailers, including the offers that are part of Walmart’s surprise sale for student laptops.
EDUCATION
Digital Trends

Snag an ASUS Chromebook for $119 with this Best Buy deal

As the need for connecting remotely for work or study increases, things like our phones and tablets don’t cut it anymore. That’s where things like this Chromebook come in, providing a better experience than our other smart devices — and it’s currently discounted to just $119, down from $220.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $280 today

If you’re in search of a new laptop, there are a lot of great laptop deals and student laptop deals to choose from. But one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll come across is on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which has seen a price drop all the way down to just $280 at Dell today. That’s a savings of $105 from its regular price of $385, and free shipping is also included. The Dell Inspiron 15 is a lot of laptop for only $280, and it’s in stock and ready to ship from Dell right now.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Dell XPS 13 laptop is $300 cheaper today

If you’re in the market for a great multipurpose laptop, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS lineup. The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is seeing a massive discount of $300 at Dell today. If you’re in the market for some great laptop deals, Dell XPS deals are a great place to start. That drops the price all the way down to $1,400, an impressive savings when compared to its regular price of $1,100. In fact, it’s one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve come across, especially when you consider the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop comes with free shipping and 1 year of premium support included.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Best Buy#Gaming#Asus G15#Tb#Future Plc
CNET

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale includes deals on laptops, smart TVs, headphones and more

Best Buy launched a new flash sale today featuring deep discounts on laptops, smart TVs, headphones, robot vacuums and more. Whether you're shopping for the products you need to stay productive, upgrading your entertainment setup or snagging small appliances to make life easier, Best Buy is ready to help. You can shop all of the deals on top tech now, but hurry, the flash sale ends tonight.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Hurry! This AMD Ryzen 5 HP Laptop is just $399 at Walmart

Even at full price, the HP Laptop 15 is one of the best laptops for the money. One standout deal in Walmart's Winter Savings event is practically giving away this capable AMD Ryzen notebook. Right now, you can get the HP Laptop 15 with Ryzen 7 CPU for just $399...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Save over $430 on this Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop with an OLED 4K display

Dell is killing it with the great deals lately, and today is no exception. The amazing New XPS 13 touchscreen laptop has dropped to $1,832.59 through the Dell online store. While that's still a decently expensive price, this configuration would normally cost you around $2,270. That's a great discount, and it's a value that won't last long as Dell tends to rotate what's on sale quite frequently. The deal also includes free next-day shipping, so you could be reading this on your phone right now and reading something else on your brand-spankin-new laptop tomorrow.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
RTX
NewsBreak
Music
The Verge

Samsung’s QLED TV is back to its lowest price

If you’re looking to pick up a TV ahead of the Super Bowl, Samsung is currently discounting many of its QLED TVs, matching their lowest prices ever. Normally, the 75-inch model of the Samsung QN85A QLED TV costs $2,999.99 but is currently on sale at Samsung and Best Buy for $1,999.99. This massive, slim-bezel display features amazing visual fidelity and also includes a variety of other handy features. The Tizen OS grants access to most major streaming services and a number of helpful apps, and the TV features built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control playback or find your favorite show with ease. The already excellent picture quality is enhanced even further thanks to HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync compatibility for superior gaming performance.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Grab a powerful new Dell laptop while it’s only $300

With all the available options under retailers’ laptop deals, it’s tough to narrow down your choices, but you can start by focusing on Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most reliable names in the computing industry because of products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, which is currently on sale with a $219 discount from Dell that makes it more affordable at just $300, compared to its normal price of $519.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, so narrowing down your options may seem like a daunting task. If you don’t know how to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for HP laptop deals, as the brand is known for reliable devices at affordable prices. One of the laptops that are on sale from HP is the HP Pavilion Laptop, with the 14z-ec000 model down to $430 from its original price of $570 after a $140 discount, and the 14-ec0023nr model down to $500 from its original price of $700 after a $200 discount.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Low-Power High-Performance Gaming Laptops

The HP Omen 17 gaming laptop is an ultra-efficient mobile computing solution for consumers seeking out a way to enjoy an immersive gaming experience from anywhere. The laptop weighs in at 6.15-pounds and features a case achieved using recycled plastic, ocean-bound plastic and aluminum to give it a durable overall construction. The unit is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics, while 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD round out the unit as being great for intense gaming as well as everyday use.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Lenovo Yoga 9i review: This premium 2-in-1 laptop keeps going and going

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is an exceptional 2-in-1 in many ways, but the 16:9 display is too wide for its intended use as a versatile productivity laptop and tablet. Most of the updates Lenovo made to its flagship 2-in-1 convertible are on the inside, from 11th-gen Intel Core processors and integrated Iris Xe graphics to Thunderbolt 4 support. Outside of these upgrades and slightly rounded corners, the Lenovo Yoga 9i remains similar to the preceding Yoga C940. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Like the Yoga C940, the Yoga 9i delivers a thin and light yet durable all-metal chassis, a satisfying typing experience, and all-day battery life.
YOGA
TechSpot

Intel says it had half the number of bugs in its CPUs as AMD last year

What just happened? Intel’s public offensive against AMD has grown more intense recently. The latest diss from team blue is found in a report that states its CPUs faced 16 reported vulnerabilities last year while almost double that amount (31) were found in AMD’s processors. Intel did lead the way in GPU vulnerabilities, but it’s placing the blame for that stat on its rival.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Samsung's hot new Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours at up to $700 off with no trade-in

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. After months and months of rabid anticipation... and frantic leaking, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are finally here. Up for pre-order right off the bat, Samsung's newest crown jewels are certainly not cheap, but a heap of phenomenal launch deals actually makes it pretty easy to get your ultra-high-end model of choice at a massive discount.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Samsung laptops

Samsung has gotten a lot more serious about their laptops lately. They’re putting out machines with more power, better designs, and outstanding displays using technology like QLED and OLED to please the creator and media consumer in everyone. The company has even cracked our best Chromebooks and best laptops under $500 lists.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

27K+
Followers
38K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy