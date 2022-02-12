ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Hospitalized, 30 Evaluated For Carbon Monoxide Poisoning At Navarro Pharmacy In Miami

 2 days ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami officials said high levels of carbon monoxide caused 30 people to be evaluated and 8 to be hospitalized after high levels of the gas were detected at a Navarro Discount Pharmacy in Miami on Saturday morning.

City of Miami Fire Rescue officials said it happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the store located in the 1600 block of W. Flagler Street.

“Crews found multiple people feeling sick and complaining of headaches and nausea,” officials said.

Firefighters evacuated everyone out of the building and said they found “extremely high levels of carbon monoxide” and began to ventilate the store with electrical fans.

Thirty patients were evaluated at the scene and transported a total of 8 to area hospitals with signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials believe a gas-powered machine may have caused the fumes to accumulate inside the structure.

Fire units continued ventilating and monitoring the air inside the store to allow it to re-open once it is clear, officials said.

