25 Hidden Gems You Can Screen Right Now on Paramount+

That pessimistic groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter on Feb. 2, so we’ve got plenty of time to break out the blanket and a bowl of popcorn and catch up on some movies we might have missed the first time around - like some of the hidden gems now being offered by the streaming platform Paramount+.

To determine which hidden gems you can stream right now on Paramount+, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb , an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of January 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only films made in 1950 or later with between 5,000 and 50,000 audience reviews on IMDb, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood , and directorial and cast credits are from IMDb.)

Our list includes both classics and newer films. If you’re a John Wayne fan, you’re in luck. Five of the films are Wayne classics, from the Irish romantic adventure “The Quiet Man” to The Duke’s melancholy final film, “The Shootist.” (Not all Wayne films cast him in a cowboy role; see the best John Wayne movie that isn’t a Western. )

But filmgoers of all ages and tastes will find something to enjoy on this list. Love old-time musicals? “Royal Wedding” with Fred Astaire, released in 1951, takes place against the backdrop of the future Queen Elizabeth’s 1947 wedding to Philip Mountbatten. (Speaking of Elizabeth, these are the most famous female rulers in history .)

Teens - or anyone who remembers the trials and tribulations of surviving high school - will relate to the young adults in the 1987 John Hughes classic “Some Kind of Wonderful.” If you like your teen movies a little weirder, watch 2020’s black comedy “Spontaneous” for a literally explosive take on high school.

There are also two films dealing with infamous episodes during the Vietnam War, several thrillers and film noir offerings, and even a basketball movie by Spike Lee.

Whatever your preference, you’ll find one of these movies fits the bill.

25. An Ideal Husband (1999)

> IMDb user rating: 6.8/10 (15,555 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69% (11,022 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (65 reviews)

> Directed by: Oliver Parker

A comedy of manners adapted from a 1895 Oscar Wilde play, "The Ideal Husband" follows the exploits of two upper-crust Britons who attempt to keep a past misdeed secret.

24. Faults (2014)

> IMDb user rating: 6.7/10 (8,783 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 68% (4,380 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (35 reviews)

> Directed by: Riley Stearns

Mind control is the theme of this combination psychological thriller and dark comedy. In "Faults," a renowned expert on deprogramming comes to the aid of parents who ask him to extricate their daughter from the clutches of a cult.

23. Bomb City (2017)

> IMDb user rating: 6.9/10 (7,720 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (538 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 75% (12 reviews)

> Directed by: Jameson Brooks

Based on a real-life murder, "Bomb City" explores social tensions between the punk community and conservative residents in Amarillo, Texas, when a clash between the two factions led to the 1997 death of a young punk musician.

22. Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

> IMDb user rating: 6.6/10 (19,634 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76% (16,147 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (128 reviews)

> Directed by: Michael Showalter

This is billed as a coming-of-age story, except this time the person coming of age is a shy, 60-something office worker played by Sally Field. The film details her infatuation with a younger co-worker and tentative steps toward a new life.

21. Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (29,699 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 80% (37,988 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 75% (44 reviews)

> Directed by: Howard Deutch

The romantic pairings of a group of Los Angeles public high school kids form the basis for "Some Kind of Wonderful." Interestingly, writer-producer John Hughes (sitting out his usual director role this time) wanted Molly Ringwald for one of the leads, but she declined, thus ending their long-time working partnership.

20. Royal Wedding (1951)

> IMDb user rating: 6.7/10 (5,176 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69% (5,882 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (24 reviews)

> Directed by: Stanley Donen

Looking for a bit of 1950s nostalgic escapism? Try this Fred Astaire musical set against the backdrop of the royal wedding between Princess Elizabeth, heir to the British throne, and Philip Mountbatten.

19. Spontaneous (2020)

> IMDb user rating: 6.5/10 (9,850 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 67% (420 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (63 reviews)

> Directed by: Brian Duffield

In this weird combination of black comedy and romance with an overlay of horror, two high school students want to find out why classmates are suddenly exploding.

18. Casualties of War (1989)

> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (42,778 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 75% (21,829 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83% (47 reviews)

> Directed by: Brian De Palma

Based on a true-life event as recounted in a New Yorker article later expanded into a book, "Casualties of War'' dramatizes a horrificcrime perpetuated by a group of U.S. soldiers during the Vietnam war.

17. Carnival of Souls (1962)

> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (22,635 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 73% (9,514 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (37 reviews)

> Directed by: Herk Harvey

Filmed with a budget of just $33,000, "Carnival of Souls" has become a cult horror classic inspiring other filmmakers, including David Lynch and George Romero. It revolves around the lone survivor of a car crash.

16. Suddenly (1954)

> IMDb user rating: 6.8/10 (6,403 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 63% (1,897 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (9 reviews)

> Directed by: Lewis Allen

Frank Sinatra plays an assassin in this flim noir about a would-be presidential assassination in a small California town. Sinatra was praised for his against-type bad guy role.

15. He Got Game (1998)

> IMDb user rating: 6.9/10 (46,247 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (44,506 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 81% (63 reviews)

> Directed by: Spike Lee

Rabid basketball fan Spike Lee directs Denzel Washington and former NBA star Ray Allen in this drama about a college basketball recruit. Washington and Lee both received Oscar nominations for their work.

14. Hondo (1953)

> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (10,343 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (7,598 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (8 reviews)

> Directed by: John Farrow

A classic John Wayne Western, "Hondo" is based on a short story by famed Western author Louis L'Amour. Set in 1870 Arizona, it features Wayne as a mysterious stranger who comes to the aid of a woman and her young son.

13. Narc (2002)

> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (39,645 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (27,786 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (158 reviews)

> Directed by: Joe Carnahan

In this gritty neo-noir, two police detectives (Ray Liotta and Jason Patric) team up to solve the murder of an undercover officer in Detroit.

12. Judy (2019)

> IMDb user rating: 6.8/10 (45,612 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (5,777 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 82% (339 reviews)

> Directed by: Rupert Goold

Renee Zellweger deservedly won an Oscar for her portrayal of singer/actress Judy Garland in this biopic. The film follows Garland's career from a young age to her final performances in London in 1969.

11. Kansas City Confidential (1952)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (6,578 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76% (771 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (14 reviews)

> Directed by: Phil Karlson

"Kansas City Confidential" has all the elements of a classic 1950s-era film noir crime drama. An ex-con tries to clear his name after he's wrongly accused of robbing an armored truck.

10. Hamburger Hill (1987)

> IMDb user rating: 6.7/10 (24,707 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 72% (33,083 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (12 reviews)

> Directed by: John Irvin

In 1969, U.S. soldiers engaged in one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War; this is the story of that encounter. The title gets its name from the terrain they fought on, otherwise known as Hill 937, near the Laotian border.

9. The Accused (1988)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (33,611 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (20,838 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (22 reviews)

> Directed by: Jonathan Kaplan

Jodie Foster won a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of rаpe victim who fights to bring her attackers to justice. The screenplay was based on a rаpe in Massachusetts that made national news when a young woman was attacked as onlookers did nothing to stop the crime.

8. Mean Creek (2004)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (31,291 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (32,827 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (124 reviews)

> Directed by: Jacob Estes

Described as a coming-of-age psychological drama, "Mean Creek" follows a group of teens who plan revenge on a bully. The plan doesn't go as expected.

7. The Hospital (1971)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (6,168 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (2,119 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (12 reviews)

> Directed by: Arthur Hiller

Famed screenwriter Pаddy Chayefsky garnered an Academy Award for this satirical film based at a Manhattan hospital. The hospital is dealing with several mysterious deaths, while its chief of medicine, Dr. Herbert Bock, played by George C. Scott, deals with his crumbling personal life. Diana Rigg plays Scott's love interest.

6. The Shootist (1976)

> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (23,342 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (9,640 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (23 reviews)

> Directed by: Don Siegel

This 1976 Western is John Wayne's final film role. In it, he plays a dying gunfighter confronting his final days, much like Wayne himself, who died three years after the film's release.

5. The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (16,707 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (10,170 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (13 reviews)

> Directed by: Henry Hathaway

Four brothers unite to avenge the death of their father and fight a swindler's takeover of their late mother's ranch. John Wayne and Dean Martin play two of the brothers, who clash with the local sheriff and a rival gang.

4. Ordinary People (1980)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (49,514 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (23,252 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (55 reviews)

> Directed by: Robert Redford

Robert Redford's directorial debut earned him an Oscar. But the real star of the film is Mary Tyler Moore, who convincingly plays against her sweet-natured roles as an unforgiving mother.

3. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (47,052 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (19,223 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (57 reviews)

> Directed by: Don Siegel

The plot of this science-fiction horror movie involves alien creatures sent to earth in pods to take over humans. The term "pod people '' (referring to emotionless zoombies) originated with this movie, which is registered in the National Film Registry as a "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" film.

2. The Quiet Man (1952)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (36,647 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (30,453 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (45 reviews)

> Directed by: John Ford

Directed by the legendary John Ford, "The Quiet Man" is set in 1920s Ireland where retired fighter Sean Thornton (played by John Wayne) hopes to restart his life in the village of his birth. The film paired Wayne with frequent co-star Maureen O'Hara.

1. El Dorado (1966)

> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (25,687 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (12,709 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (23 reviews)

> Directed by: Howard Hawks

John Wayne, Robert Mitchum, and a young James Caan (well before his Sonny Corleone days) team up in this Howard Hawks-directed Western. Wayne plays gun-for-hire Cole Thornton who partners with Sheriff J.P. Harrah (Mitchum) to help a rancher battling a rival rancher attempting to steal his water.