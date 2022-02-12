ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Hidden Gems You Can Screen Right Now on Paramount+

By Maria Wood
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Igdv_0eCnl26400 That pessimistic groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter on Feb. 2, so we’ve got plenty of time to break out the blanket and a bowl of popcorn and catch up on some movies we might have missed the first time around - like some of the hidden gems now being offered by the streaming platform Paramount+.

To determine which hidden gems you can stream right now on Paramount+, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb , an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of January 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only films made in 1950 or later with between 5,000 and 50,000 audience reviews on IMDb, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood , and directorial and cast credits are from IMDb.)

Our list includes both classics and newer films. If you’re a John Wayne fan, you’re in luck. Five of the films are Wayne classics, from the Irish romantic adventure “The Quiet Man” to The Duke’s melancholy final film, “The Shootist.” (Not all Wayne films cast him in a cowboy role; see the best John Wayne movie that isn’t a Western. )

But filmgoers of all ages and tastes will find something to enjoy on this list. Love old-time musicals? “Royal Wedding” with Fred Astaire, released in 1951, takes place against the backdrop of the future Queen Elizabeth’s 1947 wedding to Philip Mountbatten. (Speaking of Elizabeth, these are the most famous female rulers in history .)

Teens - or anyone who remembers the trials and tribulations of surviving high school  - will relate to the young adults in the 1987 John Hughes classic “Some Kind of Wonderful.” If you like your teen movies a little weirder, watch 2020’s black comedy “Spontaneous” for a literally explosive take on high school.

There are also two films dealing with infamous episodes during the Vietnam War, several thrillers and film noir offerings, and even a basketball movie by Spike Lee.

Whatever your preference, you’ll find one of these movies fits the bill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10qYdw_0eCnl26400

25. An Ideal Husband (1999)
> IMDb user rating: 6.8/10 (15,555 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69% (11,022 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (65 reviews)
> Directed by: Oliver Parker

A comedy of manners adapted from a 1895 Oscar Wilde play, "The Ideal Husband" follows the exploits of two upper-crust Britons who attempt to keep a past misdeed secret.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HkneI_0eCnl26400

24. Faults (2014)
> IMDb user rating: 6.7/10 (8,783 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 68% (4,380 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (35 reviews)
> Directed by: Riley Stearns

Mind control is the theme of this combination psychological thriller and dark comedy. In "Faults," a renowned expert on deprogramming comes to the aid of parents who ask him to extricate their daughter from the clutches of a cult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZqg7_0eCnl26400

23. Bomb City (2017)
> IMDb user rating: 6.9/10 (7,720 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (538 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 75% (12 reviews)
> Directed by: Jameson Brooks

Based on a real-life murder, "Bomb City" explores social tensions between the punk community and conservative residents in Amarillo, Texas, when a clash between the two factions led to the 1997 death of a young punk musician.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2anV_0eCnl26400

22. Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)
> IMDb user rating: 6.6/10 (19,634 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76% (16,147 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (128 reviews)
> Directed by: Michael Showalter

This is billed as a coming-of-age story, except this time the person coming of age is a shy, 60-something office worker played by Sally Field. The film details her infatuation with a younger co-worker and tentative steps toward a new life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qptJA_0eCnl26400

21. Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (29,699 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 80% (37,988 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 75% (44 reviews)
> Directed by: Howard Deutch

The romantic pairings of a group of Los Angeles public high school kids form the basis for "Some Kind of Wonderful." Interestingly, writer-producer John Hughes (sitting out his usual director role this time) wanted Molly Ringwald for one of the leads, but she declined, thus ending their long-time working partnership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFXkS_0eCnl26400

20. Royal Wedding (1951)
> IMDb user rating: 6.7/10 (5,176 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69% (5,882 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (24 reviews)
> Directed by: Stanley Donen

Looking for a bit of 1950s nostalgic escapism? Try this Fred Astaire musical set against the backdrop of the royal wedding between Princess Elizabeth, heir to the British throne, and Philip Mountbatten.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVG0Y_0eCnl26400

19. Spontaneous (2020)
> IMDb user rating: 6.5/10 (9,850 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 67% (420 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (63 reviews)
> Directed by: Brian Duffield

In this weird combination of black comedy and romance with an overlay of horror, two high school students want to find out why classmates are suddenly exploding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hxPF_0eCnl26400

18. Casualties of War (1989)
> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (42,778 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 75% (21,829 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83% (47 reviews)
> Directed by: Brian De Palma

Based on a true-life event as recounted in a New Yorker article later expanded into a book, "Casualties of War'' dramatizes a horrificcrime perpetuated by a group of U.S. soldiers during the Vietnam war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TnJMn_0eCnl26400

17. Carnival of Souls (1962)
> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (22,635 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 73% (9,514 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (37 reviews)
> Directed by: Herk Harvey

Filmed with a budget of just $33,000, "Carnival of Souls" has become a cult horror classic inspiring other filmmakers, including David Lynch and George Romero. It revolves around the lone survivor of a car crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g31wE_0eCnl26400

16. Suddenly (1954)
> IMDb user rating: 6.8/10 (6,403 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 63% (1,897 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (9 reviews)
> Directed by: Lewis Allen

Frank Sinatra plays an assassin in this flim noir about a would-be presidential assassination in a small California town. Sinatra was praised for his against-type bad guy role.

15. He Got Game (1998)
> IMDb user rating: 6.9/10 (46,247 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (44,506 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 81% (63 reviews)
> Directed by: Spike Lee

Rabid basketball fan Spike Lee directs Denzel Washington and former NBA star Ray Allen in this drama about a college basketball recruit. Washington and Lee both received Oscar nominations for their work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYUDK_0eCnl26400

14. Hondo (1953)
> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (10,343 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (7,598 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (8 reviews)
> Directed by: John Farrow

A classic John Wayne Western, "Hondo" is based on a short story by famed Western author Louis L'Amour. Set in 1870 Arizona, it features Wayne as a mysterious stranger who comes to the aid of a woman and her young son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GwJOA_0eCnl26400

13. Narc (2002)
> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (39,645 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (27,786 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (158 reviews)
> Directed by: Joe Carnahan

In this gritty neo-noir, two police detectives (Ray Liotta and Jason Patric) team up to solve the murder of an undercover officer in Detroit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29IZQZ_0eCnl26400

12. Judy (2019)
> IMDb user rating: 6.8/10 (45,612 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (5,777 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 82% (339 reviews)
> Directed by: Rupert Goold

Renee Zellweger deservedly won an Oscar for her portrayal of singer/actress Judy Garland in this biopic. The film follows Garland's career from a young age to her final performances in London in 1969.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zdPb2_0eCnl26400

11. Kansas City Confidential (1952)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (6,578 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76% (771 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (14 reviews)
> Directed by: Phil Karlson

"Kansas City Confidential" has all the elements of a classic 1950s-era film noir crime drama. An ex-con tries to clear his name after he's wrongly accused of robbing an armored truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vps7C_0eCnl26400

10. Hamburger Hill (1987)
> IMDb user rating: 6.7/10 (24,707 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 72% (33,083 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (12 reviews)
> Directed by: John Irvin

In 1969, U.S. soldiers engaged in one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War; this is the story of that encounter. The title gets its name from the terrain they fought on, otherwise known as Hill 937, near the Laotian border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0oag_0eCnl26400

9. The Accused (1988)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (33,611 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (20,838 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (22 reviews)
> Directed by: Jonathan Kaplan

Jodie Foster won a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of rаpe victim who fights to bring her attackers to justice. The screenplay was based on a rаpe in Massachusetts that made national news when a young woman was attacked as onlookers did nothing to stop the crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeeAd_0eCnl26400

8. Mean Creek (2004)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (31,291 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (32,827 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (124 reviews)
> Directed by: Jacob Estes

Described as a coming-of-age psychological drama, "Mean Creek" follows a group of teens who plan revenge on a bully. The plan doesn't go as expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5rg2_0eCnl26400

7. The Hospital (1971)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (6,168 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (2,119 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (12 reviews)
> Directed by: Arthur Hiller

Famed screenwriter Pаddy Chayefsky garnered an Academy Award for this satirical film based at a Manhattan hospital. The hospital is dealing with several mysterious deaths, while its chief of medicine, Dr. Herbert Bock, played by George C. Scott, deals with his crumbling personal life. Diana Rigg plays Scott's love interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nQat_0eCnl26400

6. The Shootist (1976)
> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (23,342 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (9,640 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (23 reviews)
> Directed by: Don Siegel

This 1976 Western is John Wayne's final film role. In it, he plays a dying gunfighter confronting his final days, much like Wayne himself, who died three years after the film's release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f9s1Y_0eCnl26400

5. The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (16,707 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (10,170 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (13 reviews)
> Directed by: Henry Hathaway

Four brothers unite to avenge the death of their father and fight a swindler's takeover of their late mother's ranch. John Wayne and Dean Martin play two of the brothers, who clash with the local sheriff and a rival gang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czUYM_0eCnl26400

4. Ordinary People (1980)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (49,514 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (23,252 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (55 reviews)
> Directed by: Robert Redford

Robert Redford's directorial debut earned him an Oscar. But the real star of the film is Mary Tyler Moore, who convincingly plays against her sweet-natured roles as an unforgiving mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9V7X_0eCnl26400

3. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (47,052 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (19,223 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (57 reviews)
> Directed by: Don Siegel

The plot of this science-fiction horror movie involves alien creatures sent to earth in pods to take over humans. The term "pod people '' (referring to emotionless zoombies) originated with this movie, which is registered in the National Film Registry as a "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Hpuj_0eCnl26400

2. The Quiet Man (1952)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (36,647 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (30,453 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (45 reviews)
> Directed by: John Ford

Directed by the legendary John Ford, "The Quiet Man" is set in 1920s Ireland where retired fighter Sean Thornton (played by John Wayne) hopes to restart his life in the village of his birth. The film paired Wayne with frequent co-star Maureen O'Hara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8oY6_0eCnl26400

1. El Dorado (1966)
> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (25,687 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (12,709 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (23 reviews)
> Directed by: Howard Hawks

John Wayne, Robert Mitchum, and a young James Caan (well before his Sonny Corleone days) team up in this Howard Hawks-directed Western. Wayne plays gun-for-hire Cole Thornton who partners with Sheriff J.P. Harrah (Mitchum) to help a rancher battling a rival rancher attempting to steal his water.

Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
MOVIES
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Tom Selleck Western Hits HBO Max

There are more ways to see Tom Selleck and his mustache than just waiting to turn on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Fridays. Some of the Blue Bloods star's other movies and shows are available on streaming platforms. At the start of this year, one of his best-known Westerns, Quigley Down Under, became available on HBO Max.
MOVIES
Decider.com

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: February 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is serving up some passion projects as they welcome in the month of love. This February, is welcoming in a whole array of fresh titles to make you feel romantic, terrified, entertained — you name it! Whether you’re looking for a date night flick, a new horror movie, or you’re ready to catch up on the classics, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this February.
MOVIES
Person
John Ford
Person
Sinatra
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Don Siegel
Person
Fred Astaire
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
John Wayne
Person
Robert Mitchum
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
/Film

The One Horror Movie That Actually Scares Quentin Tarantino

What scares the guy who wrote the notorious severed ear sequence in "Reservoir Dogs?" Last fall, director Quentin Tarantino stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a chat about the novelization of his 2019 movie "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood." During the interview, Colbert asks about his favorite adaptations and brings up "Who Goes There?" The 1938 short story written by John W. Campbell Jr centers on a group of researchers at an Antarctic outpost trapped with an unearthly, shape-shifting monster who can imitate any organic thing it consumes. The tale would later get an Atomic Age translation to the big screen with 1951's "The Thing from Another World," directed by Christian Nyby. In 1982, "Halloween" director John Carpenter revisited Campbell's story with "The Thing." Frequent Tarantino collaborator Kurt Russell leads an all-male ensemble cast in the once critically panned sci-fi thriller. "The Thing," however, has since gained new life and is now regarded as one of the scariest, most beloved, and influential movies ever, leaving its creative mark on directors ranging from Guillermo Del Toro to J.J. Abrams to the "Jackie Brown" creator himself. Both adaptations are appreciated, but it's the latter film that the pair gush over. Tarantino has especially high praise for the film's claustrophobic atmosphere and Rob Bottin's groundbreaking practical effects ("Some of the greatest special effects ever put on a movie theater screen," Tarantino states).
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ghostbusters Stars Bill Murray And Dan Aykroyd Recall Getting Up To Shenanigans While Filming The First Movie Thanks To The Suits

At this point, Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved movies of all time and its stars are some of the most recognizable faces in all of show business. But that wasn’t always the case when Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson suited up in Ivan Reitman’s 1984 horror comedy classic. This isn’t to say the cast of comedy heavyweights were unknown at the time, especially with several of them having been Saturday Night Live standouts and National Lampoon mainstays, but they were able to get up to some rather hilarious shenanigans without causing a scene.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, January 25

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Royal Treatment, Munich — The Edge of War, and Annabelle: Creation. If you want to make a choice about what to watch on Netflix, the Daily Top 10 Movies list is a great place to start. The movies may not always be great, but people are watching and talking about them. The list for Tuesday, Jan. 25 is topped by the romance film The Royal Treatment, in which former Disney Channel star Laura Marano plays a New Yawker who falls in love with a prince, played by Aladdin's Mena Massoud. No. 2 is the gripping historical drama Munich — The Edge of War, which is about spies in the lead-up to World War II. No. 3 is the hair-raising horror flick Annabelle: Creation. The No. 4 and No. 5 spots belong to true crime-inspired thriller Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman and star-studded satire Don't Look Up.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Picture Predictions

The 2021-2022 season brought a feast, as studios (finally!) unleashed their best stuff for the big screen. But the new box office isn’t the old box office, and with less time in theaters, movies don’t have the same cultural impact. Movies with big budgets and established stars are adapting to the multi-platform universe: Studios and streamers spent heavily on costly spectacles that were often available online at the same time as theaters, or shortly after release. Did that make a day-and-date space epic like “Dune” feel less special? Apparently not: the movie scored ten Oscar nominations. Denis Villeneuve’s visually spectacular $165-million...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

16 of the Oscar-Nominated Movies 2022 You Can Stream Right Now

7Perhaps more than ever before, this year’s Oscar nominees are living on streaming platforms. Multiple films from the nominations lineup originated on streamers—Netflix has The Power of the Dog and Don’t Look Up, while Apple TV+ enters the race with CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth. As such, it’s never been easier to watch the theatrical noir of Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley (four nominations) or the towering visuals of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (10 nods) without leaving home. While a few films (Licorice Pizza, West Side Story) can only be experienced in theaters, many of the rest are a tap away.
TENNIS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Hidden gems: Classic TV shows you didn't know were streaming for free

There's a good chance you signed up for several streaming services to help get you through the pandemic. Now you're starting to wonder how long you can afford the extra expenses, especially after learning that Amazon Prime plans to raise its subscription rate. It's a good time to remind you...
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

16 Best Movies About Young Love You Can Stream Right Now on Disney+

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We can all go back to that one moment when we were young and we experienced unbridled, unadulterated love. Remember those butterflies in your stomach? Cheeks turning red from blushing so much you’d rather hide behind your textbook than look anyone in the eye? Well, those emotions aren’t new, and over the years, several movies have captured the innocence and sweetness of young love — with Valentine’s Day nearly here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites that are available to stream right now on Disney+.
MOVIES
