The best Kentucky vs. Florida basketball games of the John Calipari Era

In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 78-57 win over Florida on Saturday at Rupp Arena... This was another impressive win for the Cats, but it's going to be difficult for Big Blue Nation to celebrate too much until we learn about the extent of the injury that knocked TyTy Washington out of the game in the second half. It looks like he'll have some sort of ankle or knee injury. Hopefully, it won't be a major one, but that's out of UK's control now. Kentucky showed it can withstand more grab-and-grind tactics from an opponent that clearly came into the game with intentions of mucking things up as much as possible. Oscar Tshiebwe added to his National Player of the Year resume with 27 points, 19 rebounds, and three steals, and we saw Sahvir Wheeler become more of an offensive threat (9 points) after going through a recent shooting slump. Wheeler, Davion Mintz, and Kellen Grady combined for 35 points (8 for 20 from the 3-point arc) to help compensate for the loss of Washington.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO