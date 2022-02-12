ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

The best Kentucky vs. Florida basketball games of the John Calipari Era

By Samuel Hahn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky Wildcats have always dominated the SEC, and used to not have to face a lot of top 25 competition in the league. That’s changed now, obviously, with Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, and others hiring winning coaches and revitalizing their programs to make the SEC one of the best...

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
Oscar Tshiebwe hopes John Calipari will keep him forever so he can teach UK coach French

Oscar Tshiebwe has quickly become a fan-favorite among the Big Blue Nation. With his fun, humble personality, and extreme work ethic, it isn't hard to see why. After another outstanding performance against the Florida Gators this afternoon, Tshiebwe left the court to cheers as he headed towards the tunnel waving as he went. During his postgame press conference he also gave a fun little insight to his relationship with John Calipari.
John Calipari loves how his team responded to chippy play vs Florida

Per usual in a Kentucky-Florida basketball game, both teams were overly physical, and a couple instances in particular were worthy of bench-clearing moments. Kentucky head coach John Calipari said postgame that he was proud of how his team responded to the physicality Florida brought while also playing a clean sheet.
Kentucky Wildcats handle Florida Gators

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tsbiebwe seemingly hasn’t been distracted by his candidacy for National Player of the Year honors, considering the Kentucky standout continues to go about his business on the court. Tshiebwe scored 27 points and had 19 rebounds to lead No. 5 Kentucky to a 78-57...
Kentucky’s toughest game of the season will be Tuesday at highly motivated Tennessee

Title: Revenge on Rocky Top. Such is Tennessee basketball’s storyline for Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Kentucky is coming to town. That’s a big deal in Big Orange Country every year. This year, it’s the same Kentucky that crushed the Volunteers 107-79 at Rupp Arena back on Jan. 15, the same day as Joe B. Hall’s passing.
LSU holds off Mississippi State 69-65

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) got their second win of the week as they took down Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6 SEC) 69-65 on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The starting five that the Tigers rolled out against Mississippi Stat that...
Highlights, box score and MVP from Kentucky smashing Florida

Valentine’s Weekend made for a packed Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon, as the Kentucky Wildcats played host to the Florida Gators. As they have for their previous five games, Kentucky continued to roll by defeating Florida 78-57 to make it six straight. Feeding off the early energy, Kentucky jumped...
QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Florida

In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 78-57 win over Florida on Saturday at Rupp Arena... This was another impressive win for the Cats, but it's going to be difficult for Big Blue Nation to celebrate too much until we learn about the extent of the injury that knocked TyTy Washington out of the game in the second half. It looks like he'll have some sort of ankle or knee injury. Hopefully, it won't be a major one, but that's out of UK's control now. Kentucky showed it can withstand more grab-and-grind tactics from an opponent that clearly came into the game with intentions of mucking things up as much as possible. Oscar Tshiebwe added to his National Player of the Year resume with 27 points, 19 rebounds, and three steals, and we saw Sahvir Wheeler become more of an offensive threat (9 points) after going through a recent shooting slump. Wheeler, Davion Mintz, and Kellen Grady combined for 35 points (8 for 20 from the 3-point arc) to help compensate for the loss of Washington.
The selection committee will have a hard time seeding this Kentucky team

The Kentucky Wildcats improved their record to 21-4 (10-2) on the season after a dominating win over the Florida Gators on Saturday. But, it didn’t come without a price. TyTy Washington went down midway through the second half after a Gator player dove for a loose ball, inadvertently diving into Washington’s lower leg. Washington hopped off under his own power, on one foot, and did not return for the rest of the game.
No. 16 Tennessee looks for revenge against No. 4 Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The last time Tennessee men's basketball played Kentucky about a month ago, the Vols got thumped in a 107-79 loss. It was head-scratching as the Vols defense that looked dominant through the year at that point was exposed in that matchup in Rupp Arena. Tennessee looks...
Vince Marrow gets engaged and reveals UK set to add 2 high-profile transfers

Earlier this afternoon, Vince Marrow took the time to join the KSR pregame show ahead of the Kentucky Wildcats vs. Florida Gators basketball game, and he had some major news to announce. The Big Dog is engaged!. Alongside this awesome news, Marrow also gave a huge hint to some potential...
Sunday Headlines: Super Sunday Edition

Last night we watched the Kentucky Wildcats stomp the Florida Gators 78-51 as they overcame a lower leg injury to TyTy Washington in the second half. While the Cats were missing their star two guard, they were able to not only sustain the lead, they were also able to extend it unlike in games past.
