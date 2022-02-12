ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball begins negotiating session as lockout continues

By RONALD BLUM
 2 days ago
Lockout Baseball Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments during a news conference at MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

NEW YORK — (AP) — Lawyers for locked-out players arrived at Major League Baseball's office for the resumption of negotiations on Saturday, just four days before the scheduled start of spring training workouts.

Bruce Meyer, the union's head negotiator, arrived with two staff lawyers for the session. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that management planned to make a new offer at the meeting.

This was just the fifth bargaining session on core economics since the ninth work stoppage in baseball history began on Dec. 2, after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.

FanSided

Dodgers come out of nowhere with surprising minor-league signing

Fans were hoping the Los Angeles Dodgers would be able to add some depth this offseason after it was evident that giving Steven Souza Jr. and Matt Beaty postseason at-bats wasn’t the formula for success. Though major-league signings still aren’t permitted thanks to the never-ending lockout, it seems as...
MLB
elitesportsny.com

MLB really hates minor leaguers, doesn’t want to pay them

A Major League Baseball lawyer argued in federal court that minor league players shouldn’t be paid during spring training. As if Major League Baseball didn’t have enough going on right now. Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that Elise Bloom, a lawyer for a firm advising MLB on the current lockout, had this to say about minor league players:
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

MLB Lockout: Maybe a Glimmer of Hope?

Let’s try something different. The lockout has now reached its 73rd day, and despite commissioner Rob Manfred’s optimistic tone on February 10, the two sides are still not close to a deal that will allow baseball to be played. Saturday’s meeting did not seem to move the needle, but could there be some hope on the horizon? Here’s the positive spin.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Lockout Update: Players and Owners Set For Fourth Meeting Today

When we think about the baseball calendar and some of the important dates, certain ones come to mind. Pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, Opening Day, the trading deadline, and the crowning of a champion on the last day of the World Series probably resonate for many people. This year, no date may be more important than February 12, when a critical negotiation session will take place in New York.
NFL
philliesnation.com

Phillies sign Neumann-Goretti grad Josh Ockimey to minor league deal

The Phillies have signed former Red Sox first base prospect Josh Ockimey to a minor-league deal, according to Ockimey himself on Twitter. Ockimey, 26, was born in Philadelphia and was drafted in the fifth round by the Red Sox in 2014 out of Neumann-Goretti Catholic High School. He spent all of 2021 in Triple A with the WooSox, where he slashed .225/.338/.416 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs.
MLB
baltimorebaseball.com

Raising the minimum salary would be a start toward ending baseball’s lockout

Spring training won’t start on time, and if Major League Baseball and the players’ association don’t soon come to an agreement, the scheduled March 31st opener is in jeopardy. It was naïve to think that the owners’ latest proposal, made to the players on Saturday, was going...
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Lockout, Alex Binelas, Yolmer Sánchez

MLB and the MLBPA, while seemingly creeping closer together to reach an agreement, at the same time seem so far apart in their negotiation. Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal believe there is no reason to believe the MLB season will begin on time. (Evan Drellich & Ken Rosenthal; The Athletic)
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Add Former Big Leaguer on Minor League Deal

The Dodgers made another fringe move this week with the signing of former Mariners prospect Stefan Romero. The deal is of the minor league variety. Breaking away from paternity leave to report a bit of news. I’m told the Dodgers signed former Mariners OF/DH Stefen Romero to a minor league contract. The 33-year-old spent the last five seasons in Japan.
MLB
Boston 25 News WFXT

Former colleague says ex-Angels employee saw Skaggs do drugs

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing the opioids that contributed to Tyler Skaggs' overdose death told a colleague he watched the Angels pitcher do drugs the night before he was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room, according to testimony Monday.
MLB
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall MLB Draft Pick Dies At 58

A former No. 1 overall MLB Draft pick has reportedly died at the age of 58. Calvin Jones, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1984 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, has reportedly passed away following a battle with cancer. The Compton, California native was a pitcher. He played...
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

MLB barrelling toward ‘disastrous outcome’ Manfred warned of after lost weekend

TORONTO – Rob Manfred is far too calculated for throwaway lines on the mic. Sure, he’s a master equivocator, regularly making claims so incredulous that the baseball world flies into rage-tweeting fits with Pavlovian predictability. That one about the stock market offering a better return-on-investment than ownership of a Major League Baseball team was just, Chef’s Kiss, even if Maury Brown over at Forbes quickly and capably picked it apart.
MLB
fantasydata.com

Fantasy Baseball News

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows could be a trade candidate after Major League Baseball's lockout ends. Of the Rays players, Meadows and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier are the two likeliest to be dealt before the regular season. Manuel Margot is another possibility. Meadows, 26, will be arbitration-eligible for the first time after the 2022 season and remains under team control through 2024. He hit just .234/.315/.458 but also had 27 home runs and a career-high 106 RBI with 79 runs scored in 142 games for Tampa in 2021. The rise of Randy Arozarena and the presence of Brett Phillips in the Rays outfield has made all three of Meadows, Kiermaier and Margot potentially expendable.
MLB
FanSided

It would be nice to have White Sox baseball after the Super Bowl

The Chicago White Sox are used to having pitchers and catchers report just a few weeks following the Super Bowl. It is a shame that it won’t be the case this year because Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association can’t find labor peace. It...
NFL
MLB

Here is where Negro Leagues stars rank among the game's best

When Eric Chalek heard the news last winter that Major League Baseball was going to begin including Negro League numbers in the official record books, he had conflicted feelings. As someone who has spent an inordinate amount of his spare time thinking about the Negro Leagues, Chalek -- a marketing...
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox will require minor league players to have COVID-19 booster in 2022

The Chicago White Sox will require all minor leaguers to show proof they have received the COVID-19 vaccine booster before taking their spring training physical on Feb. 21, report ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and James Fegan. MLB is not requiring minor leaguers to be vaccinated in 2022. The White Sox instituted their own mandate.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Stefen Romero Signed To Minor League Contract

Under normal circumstances Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers and catchers would be days away from officially reporting to Camelback Ranch for the start of Spring Training, but uncertainty remains because of the ongoing MLB lockout. In addition to camps opening and the start of the 2022 regular season potentially getting pushed...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB argues for minor league players to remain unpaid for spring training

For the past two-plus months, the ongoing baseball narrative has been around the lockout and the attempts, or lack thereof, to work out a new collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the Players’ Association. However, the MLBPA only consists of players who are currently on a team’s 40-man roster, as well as those who became major league free agents at the end of the 2021 season. Separate from that, there is a far larger batch of players who also have ongoing gripes with MLB: minor leaguers.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: New MLB Proposal to MLBPA Expected Today

Today is a very important day in the lockout. The owners are supposedly going to be making a significant proposal to the MLBPA. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the owners will be making an offer to the MLBPA once their owner meetings end, which was Friday. Heyman also...
MLB
