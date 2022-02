The legendary funk man Bootsy Collins broke the bad news to us today in a post on Facebook:. We lost our dear friend & drummer Mr. Philip Paul he was King Records drummer that played on so many Hits. He was honored at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was 96 yrs young & played until a few months ago. Love to his family & friends. We love u...we do apologize for not securing the King Dream Team completely before u had to go..but we will continue to funk! Thx u for ur gifts that u left all of us with. R.I.P...

