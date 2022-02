FARMINGTON—Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at Bradley University has been one of Camp Big Sky’s most loyal community partners. They have been raising funds for Camp Big Sky for a long time. Their most recent fundraiser raised $1,851.50. The money will go to support various programs they offer. More: Camp Big Sky receives donation from Kiwanis Club of Canton Located outside of Farmington, check out their Facebook page or website, www.facebook.com/CampBigSkyIL. This article originally appeared on Canton Daily Ledger: Camp Big Sky receives proceeds from fraternity fundraiser

FARMINGTON, IL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO