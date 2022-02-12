ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Stewart Asks, “Who Gets To Decide” What Is Misinformation On His Apple+ Podcast

By Bruce Haring
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart is taking on one of the bigger questions of our time: “Who gets to decide” what information constitutes “misinformation.”

Speaking on his Apple + podcast, Stewart cast a cynical eye at so-called “fact-checkers” and the legacy media labeling certain narratives as bad information and casting them out.

“The New York Times, right, was a giant purveyor of misinformation, and disinformation,” Stewart said, citing the media outlet’s support of the reasons for the Iraq war. “And that’s as vaunted a media organization as you can find, but there was no accountability for them.”

Stewart pointed out that he was “very vocal” about his opposition to the Iraq war in 2003, a minority opinion at the time.

“In the Iraq war, I was on the side of what you would think, on the mainstream is misinformation, I was promoting what they would call misinformation, but it turned out to be right years later and the establishment media was wrong,” Stewart said. “But my point is, these are shifting sands, and I think I get concerned with, well, who gets to decide?”

‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Moves To Weekly Format As It Returns To AppleTV+ In March

Quiet since November, The Problem with Jon Stewart is set to start up again on AppleTV+ on March 3. After a rocky initial reception for the former The Daily Show host’s fortnightly return to the small screen last fall, the one-hour long, single-issue show will now roll out weekly moving forward. Adding to the mix, the Writers Guild Award-nominated current affairs series will now be even more closely partnered in themes and topics with Stewart and staff’s podcast of the same name. Of course, it’s going to be a busy spring for Stewart. In April, the multiple Emmy and Grammy winner and two-time...
Eminem Sticks It To NFL In Super Bowl Halftime Show; ‘8 Mile’ Rapper Takes A Knee During Hip-Hop Heavy Concert – Review

Hip-hop finally headlined the Super Bowl halftime today and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar came loaded for bear to represent. By the time the white boy born Marshall Mathers took a knee in an unspoken salute to banished quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance against racism and police violence, it was clear that this was not your Grandad’s classic rock show-and-tell. In fact, looks like the NFL just got tackled on its big day by five deft icons who decided not to play ball. Kicking off with 1999 tune “The Next Episode” and a chant from now Death Row...
Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ruth Negga & ‘Sing 2’ Rebuffed By Academy Voters

It felt almost like old times this morning even as Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross led the virtual announcement of the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. For King Richard’s Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, Being the Ricardos’ Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and respective The Power of the Dog and Drive My Car directors Jane Campion and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, it was another step forward in a near true Hollywood story as contenders for the big prizes on March 27 on ABC as the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre. However, for the locked-out likes of Passing’s Ruth Negga...
What Happened to Jon Stewart?

The most surprising thing about Jon Stewart’s recent defense of the comic and podcaster Joe Rogan might have been that it made waves at all. Stewart, on a podcast affiliated with his Apple TV Plus series “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” called the reaction to claims Rogan has made about COVID-19 vaccines “a mistake.” Stewart compared Rogan, the podcaster and comic, to “dishonest, bad actors,” and said that identifying such people “is so much more important to me.” He added, “You have to engage. Like, how do you not engage with people? The whole point of engagement is, hopefully, clarification… It might be a fool’s errand, but I will never give up on engagement.”
Jon Stewart Defends Joe Rogan From ‘Overblown’ Rhetoric of His Critics

Jon Stewart defended comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan from critics — and praised his willingness to correct mistakes — amid the controversy over his presence on Spotify. “Don’t leave, don’t abandon, don’t censor, engage,” Stewart said to Rogan’s critics on the latest episode of The Problem With Jon Stewart podcast. “I’m not saying it’s it’s always going to work out fruitfully, but I am always of the mindset that engagement, and especially with someone like a Joe Rogan who is not, in my mind, an ideologue in any way.”
Jon Stewart Defends Joe Rogan By Citing Opposition to Iraq War: ‘I Was Promoting What They Would Call Misinformation’

Jon Stewart has come to Joe Rogan’s defense yet again by recalling to a time when opposing the Iraq War was considered promoting misinformation. Stewart sat down with Harvard professor Dr. Joan Donovan, in addition to writers Jay Jurden and Kris Acimovic, on Thursday’s edition of The Problem With Jon Stewart, in which they discussed “Rogan-gate” and how to combat misinformation.
Jon Stewart Says Neil Young & Other Artists Are Overreacting To Joe Rogan

Jon Stewart addressed Neil Young’s self-removal from Spotify in protest of Joe Rogan on his Apple podcast The Problem With Jon Stewart yesterday. Young and a flurry of peers such as Joni Mitchell and his CSNY bandmates have removed their music from Spotify as a stand against Rogan, whose show is exclusive to Spotify, and who has been criticized for giving a platform to (and either implicitly or explicitly endorsing) misinformation about COVID-19. In conversation with cohosts Chelsea Devantez and Jay Jurden, Stewart argued that Young was overreacting to Rogan, who Stewart believes is not an ideologue or a bad player like Fox News host Tucker Carlson but rather is engaging in real dialogue. “This overreaction to Rogan I think is a mistake,” Stewart said.
Jon Stewart Goes to Bat for Joe Rogan Amid Spotify Uproar

Jon Stewart took to his own podcast Friday to defend podcaster Joe Rogan, who has elevated vaccine hesitancy and COVID-19 misinformation. Stewart said the norms of what is considered misinformation change with time. He likened Rogan’s vaccine skepticism to his own opposition to the Iraq war. He said, “Couldn’t I have gone down and fallen down this—if Viacom or Comedy Central had wanted to censor me —or had wanted to take me off the— look, I’m not owed a platform. Nobody is… But my point is, these are shifting sands, and I think I get concerned with, well, who gets to decide?”
Jon Stewart thinks all of you are over-reacting to Joe Rogan

Ahead of his Apple TV+ show returning in March, for which he also hosts a companion podcast, Jon Stewart has just waded into the controversy surrounding Spotify and Joe Rogan. To be sure, there’s been more than enough written and said about all that already. But the interesting thing is that Stewart’s comments about the affair — they might actually surprise you.
Jon Stewart reacts to criticism after he supported Joe Rogan: ‘There was some constructive stuff’

Jon Stewart has engaged with criticism he received after supporting Joe Rogan.Stewart initially expressed support for Rogan after several artists left Spotify in protest over Rogan’s podcast, which is hosted by the streaming platform.“Don’t leave. Don’t abandon,” Stewart said last week on his podcast The Problem With Jon Stewart, urging his followers to “engage” instead – while acknowledging that it might not always “work out fruitfully”.In a new episode of the podcast released on Thursday (10 February), Stewart discussed the reaction to his comments, jokingly calling it “very measured”.“Amongst the “F*** you, I’m done with you, Stewart’ ... I...
Petition: Remove Joe Rogan’s Misinformation-Filled Podcast From Spotify

Joe Rogan has promoted dangerous misinformation on his popular Spotify podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” With over 11 million listeners, he has an enormous amount of influence, which is why it is so important that he is sharing accurate, scientific information with the world. While he has the...
Meghan McCain on Whoopi Goldberg's Holocaust comments: "I am heartbroken about what was said"

"I hate commenting on my old employer because I have moved in every way a person can move on," McCain tweeted of her former The View colleague's controversial comments saying the Holocaust was not about race. "That being said I am an activist against antisemitism and it is a big part of my life. The growing threat is real and virulent and everywhere. I am heartbroken about what was said." McCain added: "I am not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don't believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired — she is the crown jewel of The View and a pop culture icon. But I hope this can be used as a teachable moment to explain to millions of Americans why conflating the Holocaust as something that is specific and limited to 'white people' is insane, ahistorical and anti-Semitic."
