Charlotte, NC

Carowinds ramps up hiring ahead of season debut in March

By Charlotte Business Journal
 2 days ago
Carowinds Carowinds has operated since 1973.

CHARLOTTE — Carowinds is looking to hire about 2,000 seasonal employees for its 2022 season, which kicks off in March.

Job applicants can apply at jobs.cedarfair.com/carowinds. Hourly wages start at $15 and include positions from ride operations and admissions to food and beverage. Flexible schedules and other benefits are available.

“We have lots of great jobs at Carowinds with good pay,” says Dominic Macrone, director of human resources.

The amusement park has set March 12 as its opening day.

In April, it will kick off its lineup of special events with the new State Line Celebration. Other highlight events for the year include Grand Carnivale, SCarowinds, WinterFest and the new Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.

