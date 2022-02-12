Eric Dickerson may skip Super Bowl 2022 over ‘rafters’ ticket drama with Rams

At a time when excitement and goodwill concerning the Rams should be the highest, they may have angered one of their legends.

Eric Dickerson, the Hall of Fame running back who starred with the Los Angeles Rams from 1983-87, said he probably will not be watching Super Bowl 2022 from SoFi Stadium after the team offered him “tickets in the rafters.”

Eric Dickerson

Dickerson has had a few spats with his former team, but the relationship seemingly had healed in the past few years. Maybe not.

“In the 480 section,” Dickerson said during a Radio Row interview this week with CBS Sports. “I said, I’d rather stay at home and watch it.”

Dickerson, whose No. 29 is retired by the Rams, battled the team during the Jeff Fisher era, when Dickerson was banned from the sidelines on game days. After Fisher was fired in 2016, Dickerson signed a one-day contract — more than 20 years after his last down — with Los Angeles as a way to mend the relationship.

The Rams list him as their Vice President of Business Development, which apparently comes with some ticket perks but not overwhelming ones. Dickerson said he gave the tickets to his assistant.

When interviewer Maggie Gray said she was “in shock” at the news, Dickerson’s response was telling.

“I’m not,” he said.