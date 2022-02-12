ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eric Dickerson may skip Super Bowl 2022 over ‘rafters’ ticket drama with Rams

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

At a time when excitement and goodwill concerning the Rams should be the highest, they may have angered one of their legends.

Eric Dickerson, the Hall of Fame running back who starred with the Los Angeles Rams from 1983-87, said he probably will not be watching Super Bowl 2022 from SoFi Stadium after the team offered him “tickets in the rafters.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tP4kt_0eCnjeZZ00
Eric Dickerson

Dickerson has had a few spats with his former team, but the relationship seemingly had healed in the past few years. Maybe not.

“In the 480 section,” Dickerson said during a Radio Row interview this week with CBS Sports. “I said, I’d rather stay at home and watch it.”

Dickerson, whose No. 29 is retired by the Rams, battled the team during the Jeff Fisher era, when Dickerson was banned from the sidelines on game days. After Fisher was fired in 2016, Dickerson signed a one-day contract — more than 20 years after his last down — with Los Angeles as a way to mend the relationship.

Find out more about Super Bowl betting

The Rams list him as their Vice President of Business Development, which apparently comes with some ticket perks but not overwhelming ones. Dickerson said he gave the tickets to his assistant.

When interviewer Maggie Gray said she was “in shock” at the news, Dickerson’s response was telling.

“I’m not,” he said.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#American Football#The Hall Of Fame#The Los Angeles Rams#Radio Row#Cbs Sports#Business Development
New York Post

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly says Super Bowl 2022 berth ‘doesn’t feel real’

Kelly Stafford is still processing that husband Matthew Stafford, the quarterback of the Rams, will be playing in his first-ever Super Bowl on Sunday. “I’m so excited we’re here, it doesn’t feel real, it really doesn’t,” Kelly said on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.”
NFL
The Independent

Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Tom Brady makes heartbreaking comment about 2022 Super Bowl after NFL retirement

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has publicly shared how he wishes he were working this weekend - referencing his retirement after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the Super Bowl tournament. Tom's wife Gisele Bundchen shared a gorgeous makeover shot on social media, revealing a glossy new haircut...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Why Shailene Woodley didn’t accompany Aaron Rodgers at NFL Honors Awards?

Aaron Rodgers, the name itself invokes so many emotions. On one side we have people who call him ignorant and stupid for giving expert analysis on stuff he has absolutely no knowledge about, while on the other hand, many consider him a free-spirited man. Rodgers has been brutally trolled by...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
People

Odell Beckham Jr. Kisses Pregnant Girlfriend Lauren Wood's Baby Bump After Super Bowl Win

Odell Beckham Jr.'s baby waited just a little longer to arrive so dad could win the Vince Lombardi Trophy first. After the Los Angeles Rams were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Beckham Jr., 29, was seen embracing his girlfriend, model Lauren Wood, and kissing her baby bump.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s Super Bowl dilemma

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The players have been preparing for the game for the past two weeks, but Odell Beckham Jr has another thing on his mind. The wide receiver is going to be a father any day...
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Report: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in danger of losing OC Eric Bieniemy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already lost a key coach this offseason when quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka bolted the Chiefs to become the new offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. Mahomes could find himself down another coach, as it’s unclear if offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will return for the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy