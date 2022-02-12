ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

More questions than answers for both sides in Wales’s win over Scotland | Daniel Gallan

By Daniel Gallan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRXDi_0eCnjUhB00

Five minutes before the half-time break, Scotland had the put-in to a scrum inside Welsh territory. After three phases Wales turned the ball over and began a charge upfield through the relentless Taine Basham. Liam Williams soon had it and exchanged several innocuous kicks with Stuart Hogg. Wales kept possession but coughed it up a minute later as it was Scotland’s turn to win the breakdown battle and regain control. Not that they did much with it. Several phases down the road and very little had changed.

This brief segment encapsulated so much of the contest. Neither group was terrible. There were some exciting moments from men wearing red and blue alike. Wales’s forwards made massive strides from their defeat to Ireland last week, carrying with intensity and testing Scotland’s defence around the tighter channels.

Related: Dan Biggar’s late drop goal edges Wales past Scotland in Six Nations thriller

They also surprised with their proficiency in the lineout, matching Scotland’s better-resourced set piece and mauling with technical efficiency. For their part, Scotland won the kicking battle and competed well on the ground.

But there was little cohesion, sustained pressure or dominance outside of a small window following a yellow card to Finn Russell. This left Wales hammering at Scotland’s try line with a man advantage but Dan Biggar opted to end the sequence with a drop goal.

This match was akin to watching 12 rounds of a flyweight boxing bout that contained few hooks and only the occasional uppercut. They could have played in the Cardiff rain for a week before a blow of any real substance was landed.

Wales won on points – both on the scoreboard and in this stretched boxing metaphor. Wayne Pivac won’t care about the length of the highlights reel, only that his team emerged from the scrap with four points. Scotland’s quest for a first win at the Principality since 2002 continues.

Credit must go to the Wales back row. Basham, Ross Moriarty and the impressive Jac Morgan on debut are all smaller than their opposite numbers at the back of the Scottish pack. But they fought with palpable pride and an understanding that many had written their side off before the anthems were sung.

They ran straight and hard and offered Tomos Williams and Biggar, a winner in his 100th Test, front-foot ball that they occasionally used to string creative moves out wide. When they did give the ball air they looked threatening in patches, though their inability to bust through Scotland’s line will need to be addressed in the coming weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ateJS_0eCnjUhB00
Scotland’s wizard at No 10 Darcy Graham squeezed in to score an early try but was otherwise a muted force. Photograph: László Gecző/Inpho/Shutterstock

It will stand Wales in good stead that their try was scored from a rumbling set-piece move. Much of the talk has focused on the lack of heft in the tight five. Their former captain Sam Warburton had expressed concern about Wales’s ability to hang with opponents that possessed more grunt up front.

That is not to say that a corner has been turned. In fact, both Pivac and Gregor Townsend will have concerns about their respective packs’ inability to boss the gain line. Ireland and France await both teams and as much as the romantics love to see the ball flung about with abandon, cold logic dictates that championships are most often won by the team with the meanest baddies in the scrum.

Without that forward dominance so much is left for the magicians in the backline and Scotland’s wizard at 10 barely cast a spell all day. Russell’s long pass set up Darcy Graham for his try in the opening quarter of an hour, but the fly-half was mostly quiet. His most telling contribution was a deliberate knock-on that kicked off a chain of events whicyh ended with Biggar’s winner.

This match was not too dissimilar from Wales’s defeat here against South Africa in the autumn. Back then a close affair was turned by the Springboks’ power from the bench, which saw the world champions claim a tight victory. Townsend said on Thursday that he was ripping a page out of Rassie Erasmus’s playbook by unleashing two sets of front rows in order to keep his scrum motoring at full capacity through the 80 minutes.

The Breakdown: sign up and get our weekly rugby union email.

It is worth mentioning South Africa because, like them or not, they have laid down a blueprint on how to win these arm wrestles. Wales and Scotland have shown they can win big games. Wales are Six Nations champions by right and the Scots have an impressive list of recent scalps both home and away.

But a year out from the World Cup, and in the midst of a competitive Six Nations, some questions persist around their title credentials. The most pertinent one concerns the raw strength in each team. Tougher examinations will be needed before a definitive answer is reached.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tomos Williams
The Independent

Wales vs Scotland LIVE: Six Nations rugby result and score after Russell yellow card and Biggar drop-goal

Follow live reaction from the Six Nations as Wales defeated Scotland in a thrilling match in Cardiff to put a dent in the visitors’ title ambitions. The Scots arrived buoyed their opening win over England but were edged by a Wales side who were in need of a response following their heavy defeat to Ireland last weekend.The match turned in the closing stages as Finn Russell was shown a yellow for a deliberate knock-on as Wales pushed for a winning try, with Dan Biggar opting for a drop-goal to move Wales into a 20-17 lead. Scotland, who were pushing...
RUGBY
The Guardian

A no-fly list for unruly passengers? I have a better – and crueller – idea

I have been on a lot of miserable flights in my lifetime but one of my worst plane experiences is the Screechy Recorder Incident of 2012. It was exactly what it sounds like: a small child seated in my general vicinity played the recorder very loudly for what felt like several hours. Even with headphones on I could feel the screech-screech-SCREEEECH penetrate my skull. The recorder is an instrument of torture, simple as that. Even the most talented musician cannot make it sound pleasant. And, reader, this child was not a talented musician.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Scots#Rugby Union#Cardiff#Welsh#Principality
The Guardian

Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on Russia set alarm bells ringing

Domestic critics of Emmanuel Macron, Nato hardliners and the leadership in Ukraine will be suspiciously examining the French president’s late-night remarks at his Moscow press conference on Monday for signs of freelancing. At one level, Macron, three months from a re-election campaign, stuck pretty faithfully to the script he...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

This man’s dying words changed my life

It was 26 May 2017 on the Portland MAX light rail service when a white supremacist named Jeremy Christian began threatening two teenage girls; one of the girls was black, the other in hijab. Three other men, all strangers on the same train, stood up to Christian, defending and ultimately saving the girls. Christian attacked the three men with a knife, killing 53-year-old Ricky John Best and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and injuring Micah David-Cole Fletcher.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Indonesia crocodile freed from tyre after five years

A wild crocodile in Indonesia that was trapped in a tyre for more than five years has been rescued, freed from its rubber ring and released back into the wild. Conservation workers have been trying to lure the stricken saltwater crocodile from a river since 2016, after residents of Palu city on Sulawesi island spotted the animal with a motorbike tyre wrapped around its neck.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

151K+
Followers
51K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy