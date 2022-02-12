Wausau West girls basketball clinches share of Valley title with win over SPASH

Wausau West's Kenzie Deaton. (File photo/Paul Lecker)

WAUSAU – The Wausau West girls basketball team locked up no worse than a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference title with a 68-38 win over Stevens Point on Friday night at West High School.

West ran out to a 33-12 lead after a dominant first and were able to hold on from there to earn a second-straight WVC championship.

Kenzie Deaton scored 20 points, Kelly Kray added 12 points, and Molly Anderson had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors (18-4, 11-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Emma Jossie scored 15 points and Zoe Fink added 11 for Stevens Point (9-13, 6-5 WVC).

Stevens Point finishes its regular-season schedule next week with a nonconference game against New London on Monday and its WVC finale against Marshfield on Thursday, both at home.

West plays a nonconference home game against Appleton West on Tuesday before traveling to Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday as it looks to finish off an undefeated outright Valley title. The West-Rapids game will be broadcast live at zaleskisports.com beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Warriors 68, Panthers 38

Stevens Point 12 26 – 38

Wausau West 33 35 – 68

STEVENS POINT (38): Adaleah Nest 3, Brittany Beadles 3, Avery Lilly 4, Tahlia Moe 2, Zoe Fink 11, Emma Jossie 15. 3-pointers: 3 (Fink 3). Record: 9-13, 6-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU WEST (68): Sophia Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly Kray 4-12 4-4 12, Kenzie Deaton 8-20 2-2 20, Brooke Schaefer 0-1 0-0 0, Ayla Christensen 1-1 0-0 2, Audrey Danninger 3-9 0-0 7, Desirae Rausch 2-2 2-2 6, Lexie White 4-11 0-0 9, Charlotte Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Molly Anderson 4-11 3-6 12. FG: 26-67. FT: 11-14. 3-pointers: 5-15 (Deaton 2-5, Anderson 1-1, White 1-2, Danninger 1-6, Schaefer 0-1). Rebounds: 46 (Anderson 13). Record: 18-4, 11-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.