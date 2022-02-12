ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This compact GPS tracker provides live updates and location sharing for less than $30

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Modern technology places an abundance of resources at our fingertips in the form of internet connectivity, including the ability to keep tabs on our most valuable assets. The LandAirSea 54 with Sharespot Location Sharing and GPS Tracking System allows you to remain informed on the placement and movement of people and items, supplying updates via app, email, or text along the way.

Regardless of why you require such a resource, don't settle for less than the precision and convenience of this GPS tracking system. The LandAirSea 54 is compact, discreet, and designed to provide answers at a discounted cost, thanks to an ongoing Valentine's Day Sale.

Normally sold for $39, you can now pick up this tool for only $21.21 by entering coupon code VDAY2022 at checkout. Savings of nearly half off the final price make this a manageable investment that is primed to pay off in the form of improved peace of mind.

The LandAirSea 54 is equipped with a strong magnet and can be attached to vehicles, tracking the number of stops, idle time, and evolving location. It's also the perfect size to place in pockets or small bags, and users can expect real-time updates as things progress.

Waterproof and dust proof, this GPS tracker is built to last. It's also a smart accessory for your next venture into the wilderness. Don't risk losing knowledge of your whereabouts, and should a crisis arise, this system's ShareSpot feature empowers users to share the tracker's location with others who could be of assistance.

Compatible with iOS 11.0 or later and Android 4.1 or later, the LandAirSea 54 has battery life that can last up to six months on a single charge and carries an Amazon rating of 4.1 stars out of five.

Don't lose track of what matters most. Stay informed or share locations with LandAirSea 54 with Sharespot Location Sharing and GPS Tracking System for only $21.21 (reg. $39) by using coupon code VDAY2022.

The Hill

