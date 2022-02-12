ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Austin Kleba takes a tumble after Olympic debut race

 2 days ago

United States speed skater Austin Kleba made his Olympic debut in the men’s 500m event. The 22-year-old took a spill after crossing the finish line, but he laughed it off later.

