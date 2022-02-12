New Research Reveals Potential Connection Between Sleep And Weight Loss

A new study has found a potential correlation between sleeping habits and weight loss. Photo Credit: Pixabay/JayMantri

A new study has found a potential correlation between sleeping habits and weight loss.

Researchers studied a group of 80 adults who are overweight and typically sleep less than six and a half hours per night, according to the report published on Monday, Feb. 7, by JAMA Internal Medicine.

During the study, the participants who were chosen to sleep for eight and a half hours for two weeks "significantly reduced their daily energy intake by approximately 270 kcal compared with the control group."

Researchers reported that based on the findings, "improving and maintaining healthy sleep duration over longer periods" could be added to weight loss programs.

