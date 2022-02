Boris Johnson is expected to argue that No 10 parties he attended during the Covid crisis were part of working life, as he finalises his responses to a Metropolitan Police questionnaire.The prime minister is being questioned by Scotland Yard investigators over his role in up to six of the gatherings held in Downing Street while restrictions on mixing were still in place.Mr Johnson, who has appointed his own lawyer, is set to claim the three leaving parties he attended were part of his job. “Saying goodbye to staff is part of working life,” a source told The Times.Defence minister...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO