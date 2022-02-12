6 Austin hotels check in among best in U.S., plus more popular stories

Warm up and reinvigorate your arts ambitions this month with a wealth of stellar exhibits and installations to choose from. The works of Colombian artist Oscar Muñoz are shown for the first time in the United States with his “Invisibilia” exhibition of spliced photography with drawings, paintings, videos, and sculpture at the Blanton. A print fair like no other takes place at Blue Genie Art Bazaar, and the reopening of a much-loved Austin installation, James Turrell’s Skyspace, comes down to earth at the University of Texas. It’s definitely a good time to fall in love with the Austin arts scene all over again.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO