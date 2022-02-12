ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Austin hotels check in among best in U.S., plus more popular stories

By Arden Ward
 2 days ago
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. 6 Austin hotels check in among...

Starbucks workers brew up plans to become first unionized location in Texas

Workers at a Starbucks store in San Antonio want their workplace to become the first of the coffee shop chain’s Texas locations to join a labor union. A letter posted February 7 on Twitter by the Starbucks Workers United union and bearing the names of nine employees laid out plans to unionize a store in Northwest San Antonio located at Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road. If the effort succeeds, the store would be the first in Texas — a largely union-unfriendly state — whose workers belong to a labor union.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Chanel brings scent-sational beauty pop-up to Austin for a limited time

Searching for a new signature scent or makeup routine? You can find it soon — for six weeks only — thanks to the newest luxury brand coming to South Austin: Chanel. The luxury brand is hosting a pop-up version of its Atelier Beauté Chanel studio 1009 South Congress Ave. starting March 11, coinciding with the kickoff of this year’s South By Southwest conferences and festivals.
AUSTIN, TX
2 Hill Country spots park on new list of America’s best campgrounds

Two places in the Hill Country have earned top spots in a new ranking of the country’s best campgrounds. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Guadalupe River in Kerrville grabs three honors in Campspot’s first-ever awards program, and Camp Fimfo Hill Country near New Braunfels scores two honors. Panelists from the outdoors industry picked the winners. Campspot is a booking platform for campgrounds.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
2 modern furniture makers nail down new showrooms in Austin

Two high-end furniture retailers are moving into Austin with new locations. Herman Miller, which specializes in Eames chairs and other classically designed office furnishings, just opened a 1,120-square-foot store at 500 N. Lamar Blvd. Herman Miller’s other Austin location is at Domain Northside; it opened in December 2020. “We’re...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin among 12 U.S. cities with the highest increase in cost of living, report says

The period from 2010 to 2020 was not kind to the wallets of people in Austin, with locals likely having to pinch more pennies than ever. Among major U.S. metro areas, the Capital City saw the 12th biggest increase in the cost of living from 2010 to 2020, according to a new analysis of federal data by Filterbuy. During that 10-year span, the cost of living in Austin rose 17.8 percent, the analysis shows.
AUSTIN, TX
8 Austin art exhibits that will tug at your heartstrings this February

Warm up and reinvigorate your arts ambitions this month with a wealth of stellar exhibits and installations to choose from. The works of Colombian artist Oscar Muñoz are shown for the first time in the United States with his “Invisibilia” exhibition of spliced photography with drawings, paintings, videos, and sculpture at the Blanton. A print fair like no other takes place at Blue Genie Art Bazaar, and the reopening of a much-loved Austin installation, James Turrell’s Skyspace, comes down to earth at the University of Texas. It’s definitely a good time to fall in love with the Austin arts scene all over again.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
