Lakeside man accused in deadly shooting of older brother at home they shared

By Dillon Davis
 2 days ago

LAKESIDE, Calif. – A 27-year-old Lakeside man is accused of shooting his older brother to death in an altercation Friday at the home where they both lived, authorities said.

Bryan Luther Edwards was arrested at an area hospital following the shooting reported about 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 11100 block of Moreno Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Thomas Seiver said Saturday. He faces a murder charge in the slaying of 32-year-old Derek Maurice Edwards, who died Friday shortly after being transported from the home by ambulance to a local hospital.

Investigators did not immediately share details about what led to the brothers’ alleged altercation.

According to Seiver, Bryan was stabbed in the dispute and “will remain at the hospital under guard” until he’s cleared to be booked into jail.

The 11100 block of Moreno Avenue remains closed to traffic. It is expected that the roadway will reopen by noon Saturday, Seiver said.

Those with information about the shooting were asked by investigators to contact the department’s homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

