The Legend of Vox Machina Recreates Scanlan's Big Moment

The Legend of Vox Machina features a familiar face in every episode, although newcomers to the franchise might not recognize him. While the new Prime Video series focuses on the bawdy and resourceful adventuring group Vox Machina, viewers may have noticed that another character keeps reappearing in every episode as well. This long-haired male elf has appeared in each episode, occasionally suffering a grisly fate in the process. If you've watched Critical Role, the popular web series that The Legend of Vox Machina is adapted from, you probably recognize that the animators have put cast member Matt Mercer in every episode, a nod to the role that Mercer plays in the series itself. Mercer has appeared as an in-show character in all six episodes to date, either as a guard, a zombie, or as a (doomed) resistance member wearing an eyepatch. You can see a few of his appearances throughout the series below:

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO