The Legend of Vox Machina Recreates Scanlan's Big Moment

Critical Role's first campaign has made its way to Amazon Prime Video in the new adult animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina. This Everything You Need to Know Video is brought to you by Amazon Original, The Legend of Vox Machina. Based on the second arc of Campaign One (The Briarwood Arc) of Critical Role's first livestream , The Legend of Vox Machina brings together the cast and creators of Critical role for 12 episodes for its first season on Prime Video. The story originated with the eight voice actors of Critical Role, Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers), and their time playing Dungeons and Dragons (DnD), a fantasy tabletop role playing game (RPG).
