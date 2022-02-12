ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Legend of Vox Machina Recreates Scanlan's Big Moment

Cover picture for the articleThe Legend of Vox Machina's latest set of episodes featured one of the best moments from Critical Role's first campaign. The seventh episode, appropriately titled "Scanboo" featured Vox Machina bard Scanlan Shorthalt create an epic distraction to give his friends an opening to rescue Percy's sister Cassandra. The entire seventh episode...

ComicBook

Demon Slayer Fan Channels Nezuko's New Form in This Fierce Cosplay

From time to time, Nezuko has joined her brother in the deadly battles against the demons in Demon Slayer, but it was only in the latest arc that we were able to see the ultimate power of Tanjiro's sibling unleashed. Nearly killing the demon known as Daki, Nezuko was nearly lost to her demonic form as she came extremely close to chowing down on innocent bystanders. Now, one cosplayer has captured the monstrous transformation of the shonen sister.
COMICS
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max Scraps “Boondocks” Revival

HBO Max has scrapped its planned two-season revival of the animated series “The Boondocks” which it ordered back in late 2019. The twenty-four new episodes were set to launch on HBO Max in Fall 2020, but now it seems the series never went into production. Voice actor Cedric...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

The Legend of Vox Machina Episode 7, 8, and 9 Recap and Ending, Explained

Based on the long-running fandom web series ‘Critical Role,’ the adult animated series ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ is a dynamic and gore epic that chronicles the titular team of heroes in their deadly quest. The story builds on the universe of ‘Dungeons and Dragons,’ especially the story arc of Percival De Rolo. After the first two episodes give us a context to the story, the subsequent episodes plunge the viewers into Percy’s past, entangled with the vampiric couple Sylus and Delilah Briarwood. The seventh, eighth, and ninth episodes chronicle Percy and the gang in their journey to reclaim the De Rolo mansion and liberate the commoners. The ninth episode brings us to a cliffhanger ending, and we shall get there, but let us first recount the events that unfold in the episodes. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Legend of Vox Machina Has an Unexpected Critical Role Callback

The Legend of Vox Machina is understandably filled with Critical Role easter eggs, but one reference might have gone unnoticed to even longtime fans. The new Prime Video animated series is a love letter to Critical Role, the popular web series featuring a cast of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. While The Legend of Vox Machina is an adaptation of Critical Role's first campaign, it also features plenty of references to other parts of Critical Role, ranging from community in-jokes to mentions of other campaigns to even recurring appearances by Critical Role DM Matt Mercer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Critical Role Reveals Big Relationship Change to Two Vox Machina Members

The new Critical Role sourcebook revealed a major relationship change to two members of the adventure party Vox Machina, but it could leave some fans unhappy. Earlier this month, Critical Role's Darrington Press published Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn, an updated campaign book detailing the continent of Tal'Dorei, which is best known as the home and stomping ground of Vox Machina during the first campaign. While the book provides players with a full host of options for building a campaign set in Tal'Dorei, it also provides new details about what happened to the Vox Machina after their main adventures ended. While we knew that the adventuring team settled down after their climactic fight against the Whispered One, Vecna, it turns out that not everyone remained that way.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Legend of Vox Machina “Shadows at the Gate”; “Fate’s Journey”; “Spark of Rebellion”

The Vox Machina crew is under house arrest for their actions at the Feast of Realms. Thankfully, it gives the team a chance to uncover why Percival is so attached to the situation. Unfortunately, the backstory is much darker than any of them expected. And with a new undead threat banging at the doors of the kingdom, they must decide quickly if they will support their friend against these nightmarish enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'The Legend of Vox Machina' Isn't a Never-Ending Quest, Even Though We Wish It Were

The first three episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina finally premiered on Jan. 28 on Amazon Prime. And now, the long-awaited series is finally underway with the group’s quest to defeat the Briarwoods. The animated series follows the heroes of Vox Machina as they attempt to protect Tal’Dorei. In Episode 3, we meet Delilah Briarwood, one of the main NPC villains that Vox Machina repeatedly faces throughout the Critical Role campaign.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

The next big thing? Amazon’s The Legend of Vox Machina has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Amazon’s Dungeons and Dragons-based animated series currently holds the rare distinction of a perfect 100% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. As of writing, the surprise hit – an adaptation of web series Critical Role’s first D&D campaign – is currently sitting pretty at 100% after 19 critical reviews. It’s done well with its burgeoning audience too, netting a 93% audience score.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

First Impressions of THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA Animated Series

The first three episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina have been released on Prime Video. While I don’t believe in reviewing a series until it has finished, here are some of my initial thoughts. Not sure I would consider anything I say spoilers, but I’m putting a spoiler warning here just in case you know nothing about the show and want to stay that way until you see it.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Legend of Vox Machina Features a Not-So-Secret Cameo in Every Episode

The Legend of Vox Machina features a familiar face in every episode, although newcomers to the franchise might not recognize him. While the new Prime Video series focuses on the bawdy and resourceful adventuring group Vox Machina, viewers may have noticed that another character keeps reappearing in every episode as well. This long-haired male elf has appeared in each episode, occasionally suffering a grisly fate in the process. If you've watched Critical Role, the popular web series that The Legend of Vox Machina is adapted from, you probably recognize that the animators have put cast member Matt Mercer in every episode, a nod to the role that Mercer plays in the series itself. Mercer has appeared as an in-show character in all six episodes to date, either as a guard, a zombie, or as a (doomed) resistance member wearing an eyepatch. You can see a few of his appearances throughout the series below:
TV SERIES
GeekyGadgets

Vox Machina animated series takes Amazon Prime by storm

Critical Role fans will already be aware that the new and highly anticipated animated series featuring the adventures and characters from their first campaign is now available to watch on Amazon Prime. The Vox Machina animated series was made possible thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised over $11 million and allowed the team at Critical Role to use their voice talents to create an adaptation of their first Critical Role Dungeons & Dragons campaign The Legend of Vox Machina.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Legend of Vox Machina “Scanbo”; “A Silver Tongue”; “The Tide of Bone”

With Percy’s vengeance taking centre stage, it is time for him to share the origins of his powerful pepperbox. Then, with the rest of Vox Machina on board, it is time to break his long-lost sister out of the Briarwood’s imprisonment. Meanwhile, they will need a distraction, and it is the unlikeliest of heroes that will step up to take on the dangerous Duke Vedmire. Unfortunately, Percy is moments too late to save his sister from their former mentor, Professor Anders.
MOVIES
IGN

The Legend of Vox Machina: Everything You Need To Know

Critical Role's first campaign has made its way to Amazon Prime Video in the new adult animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina. This Everything You Need to Know Video is brought to you by Amazon Original, The Legend of Vox Machina. Based on the second arc of Campaign One (The Briarwood Arc) of Critical Role's first livestream , The Legend of Vox Machina brings together the cast and creators of Critical role for 12 episodes for its first season on Prime Video. The story originated with the eight voice actors of Critical Role, Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers), and their time playing Dungeons and Dragons (DnD), a fantasy tabletop role playing game (RPG).
TV SERIES
Distractify

A Long-Hidden Family Secret is Revealed in 'The Legend of Vox Machina' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Legend of Vox Machina. The biggest twist of The Legend of Vox Machina so far comes at the end of Episode 6 when we learn that Percy is not the last surviving de Rolo. Up until now, Percy felt like it was his responsibility alone to avenge his family’s death, and he begins to make it happen with his mysterious gun and black mask (which we’ll likely learn more about later in the series).
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Legend of Vox Machina' Cast and Character Guide

Based on Critical Role, a Dungeons & Dragons web series starring Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Liam O'Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Marisha Ray, and Sam Riegel, The Legend of Vox Machina follows a group of mismatched friends as they desperately pay off a bar tab and end up on a quest to save the entire realm. Blood and banter combine to create a story that is both comedic and heartful, where the characters feel real despite the fantastical setting. A combination of talented cast members, many of whom are reprising their roles from the webseries, and mature yet colorful animation brings the story to life in a way that feels wonderfully different; as great as it's been imagining these characters battling dark forces in Exandria, it is fulfilling to finally see them in motion on the screen.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Critical Role’s Vox Machina animated series is a hit, so go back to where it all started

The Legend of Vox Machina, the highly anticipated adult animated series based on Critical Role, is finally available on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. Episodes are currently dropping each Friday throughout February. That gives fans new and old a great excuse to catch up on the original material — dozens of hours of gameplay available both on YouTube and as a podcast.
TV SERIES

