4 Injured After Shots Fired at L.A. Afterparty for Justin Bieber Concert

By Abbey White, Kirsten Chuba
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: A later report indicated that four people, including Kodak Black, were shot and wounded. All four victims were listed in stable condition. Four people were injured after shots were fired outside an L.A. lounge early Saturday morning (Feb. 12) during an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert. The...

Justin Bieber After-Party In West Hollywood Sees Three People Shot, Including Rapper Kodak Black

UPDATED, 5:10 PM: Controversial rapper Kodak Black (aka Bill Kapri) has been identified as one of the three people shot last night outside the Justin Bieber after-party in West Hollywood, according to law enforcement officials and various media accounts. Black fled the scene after the incident, but he later phoned police from a nearby location to report he had been shot. It is unclear if he was hospitalized or whether he faces any charges. Footage captured by TMZ, shows Kodak Black leaving the after-party with an entourage and fellow rapper Gunna. In the footage, they paused for fan photos. As paparazzi circled,...
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Mingle With Justin Bieber at Super Bowl Party

Justin Bieber kicked off Super Bowl weekend on Friday night by headlining a pop-up party hosted by The h.wood Group and fashion retailer Revolve. The invite-only event, which went down at the famed Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, featured a star-studded guest list that included Jeff Bezos, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Shawn Mendes, Tobey Maguire, Tyga, Logan Paul, and many more.
3 Victims Struck by Gunfire, Including Rapper Kodak Black at After Party in Los Angeles

Three people were struck by gunfire in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles early Saturday morning.Jack Reynolds/KNN. Beverly Grove, Los Angeles: Three people were struck by gunfire, including rapper Kodak Black, in a shooting on the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard in the Beverly Grove neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb.12, at around 2:45 a.m.
Kodak Black Suffers Non-Life Threatening Gunshot Wound Following Justin Bieber Party

Los Angeles, CA – An altercation following a Justin Bieber party in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI resulted in Kodak Black and three others being shot. According to NBC News, Kodak, real name Bil Kapri, was outside of a West Hollywood restaurant when shots rang out, striking him and three other men. Kodak was shot in the leg according to TMZ as two men were transported via ambulance and two others drove themselves to the hospital. All are expected to survive.
Kodak Black: Rapper shot while leaving Justin Bieber party

Rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg while leaving a party held for Justin Bieber.The musician had been a guest at a Super Bowl weekend party at The Nice Guy, a restaurant in Los Angeles, on Friday (11 February) night.According to reports by TMZ, Kodak – real name Bill Kapri – was outside the restaurant with fellow rappers Gunna and Lil Baby in the early hours of Saturday (12 February) morning.A fight broke out within the group, with Black reportedly attempting to punch someone when gunshots were heard by witnesses.“The fight was believed to have started with someone...
Kodak Black Reportedly Shot in Los Angeles

Kodak Black is among the three men who were shot outside of a Los Angeles bar on Saturday morning, NBC News has shared. As previously reported, the shooting took place around 2:45 a.m. outside of a Justin Bieber concert after party at The Nice Guy. Kodak was spotted outside of the event—as shown in the below video—alongside Lil Baby and Gunna as he seemingly took photos with fans, before a fight broke out and a reported 10 shots were fired. Four people were reportedly injured and brought to the hospital, three with gunshot wounds and one injured in the scuffle, which Kodak can be seen in during the clip.
Reports: South Florida Rapper Kodak Black, Others Shot At Justin Bieber’s Afterparty In Los Angeles

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida Rapper Kodak Black was one of four people shot early Saturday morning at an afterparty following a Justin Bieber concert in Los Angeles, according to multiple media reports. CBS News affiliate KCLA reported the shooting. KCLA said news outlets identified the 24-year-old Pompano Beach rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, as being wounded in the shooting, though police had not yet confirmed the reports. The Los Angeles Police Department told KCLA that all victims were in stable condition. Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division told the news outlet that the...
