Kanye West was spotted with his daughter North watching the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in the climax of the 2021 NFL season at So-Fi Stadium.The controversial rapper and producer was filmed wearing a black mask covering his face while sitting with North and wide receiver Antonio Brown.The trio were shown on the jumbotron, with North appearing to be caught off-guard as she realised she was on the giant screen. West’s presence at the game comes just hours after he went on his latest Instagram rampage against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, SNL star...

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO