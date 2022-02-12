'Unreal experience': Monroe Central, Wapahani battle in boys basketball Game of the Year

PARKER CITY, Ind. — Monroe Central High School was place to be Friday night.

The capacity crowed enjoyed a highly anticipated Class 2A showdown between No. 2 Monroe Central and No. 10 Wapahani. The Golden Bears escaped with a 54-53 win in a neck-and-neck game throughout.

"That's one of those 'Once in a lifetime' atmospheres. We're going to remember that for the rest of our lives," Monroe Central senior Jackson Ullom said "The fact that we won it the way we won it was pretty cool too. It was a pretty unreal experience."

The matchup served both as measuring stick between the Sectional 40 title favorites — the Golden Bears (16-0) and Raiders (15-4) sport the field's two best records — and helped Monroe Central control its own destiny in the Mid-Eastern Conference.

The Golden Bears have never outright won the MEC, according to head coach Justin Ullom, and hope to add that feat to the list of many firsts accomplished by the team this year. With their final three conference games being against sub-.500 opponents, Monroe Central's path is clear.

Jackson and senior Gavin Smithson Burciaga are the biggest reasons why. They entered Friday's contest averaging an efficient 15.6 and 11.5 points per game, respectively, and combined for 32 points against Wapahani.

The pair's strong chemistry off the court translates easily to the hardwood, where they take turns leading the Golden Bears. Jackson was a steady presence on Friday, never rattled by the crowd or opponent while remaining aggressive, and Burciaga took over in the second half by using his size advantage.

"He's probably my best friend. When COVID hit, everyday we were just with each other four or five hours working out, lifting weights, getting shots up and working on getting stronger and faster," Jackson said. "It's awesome playing with him. We've been dreaming about this since we were freshman ... I couldn't ask for a better guy down low."

Monroe Central's discipline on both ends has kept it undefeated. Coach Ullom preaches a defense-first mindset, and his guys forced just enough Raider turnovers, often at opportune times, to squeak out the victory.

Jackson said the defense relies on connectivity and communication. Ideally, all five players are in-sync and shift as one cohesive unit. Offensively, the same principal applies to the Golden Bears' motion and patience as they almost never rush possessions or force bad shots.

When Monroe Central keeps it poise on both ends, it often controls the pace, and outcome, of the game.

"Our offensive end is better than it's been in years ... we certainly have experienced guys. They're moving more, not standing, and we're finding the paint off the dribble or we can throw it in the post. When you can go inside-out, good things happen," coach Ullom said. "Defensively we've been great all year. We're playing two of the better players in the state and I thought we made them, for the most part, make really tough shots ... we made them earn them and that's all I can ask for."

Wapahani is a much younger team, sporting just one senior to Monroe Central's four, but head coach Matt Luce was pleased with his team's maturity on the road against a top-tier opponent. Earlier in the year he felt his team didn't handle those circumstances as well.

Sophomore Isaac Andrews was sensational, scoring a game-high 29 points via several high-difficulty shots. His dominance continues to grow throughout the season, and it's a good sign that the Raiders nearly won despite co-star junior Aidan Franks (six points) having an off-night.

Still, Wapahani can only get so far as a two-man show. Freshman Nate Luce (eight points) and offered solid offensive support for the Raider guard tandem, but their defense and rebounding can still reach another level.

"They were better than us tonight. That's it ... we've got two excellent players in Franks and Andrews, but it's a team game," Luce said. "I'm thankful we're still together, we care about each other and we'll continue to grow toward the end of our season and the sectional."

Less than a month away from sectional play, the two sides are excited about their sectional title prospects. Luce said he's glad his team still has chances to finish the regular season strong, and coach Ullom and Jackson feel Monroe Central is on the right path toward postseason success.

Although there could only be one winner, both squads came away feeling positive about the game. If the two teams meet again in sectional play, fans will surely fill the Alexandria High School gymnasium.

"I don't think either team is going to come out with something new (in sectionals), it's going to be about making tough plays," coach Ullom said. "This isn't a game that you don't go out and do your stuff because you want to save it for sectional. This is a game you want to win. You want to prove you can beat the sectional teams."

"We like our team," Luce said. "Our guys like me and I like them, and we're going to keep battling and fighting until the end."

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com or 765-729-4742.