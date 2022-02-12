ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Mortensen: Doing research, be sure to pick better sources

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0hSt_0eCng1xs00

Mr. Reilly’s recent letter to the editor references Project Veritas (“Reader Believes COVID-19 hyped for purpose,” Sun City Independent, Jan. 12, 2022). Read for yourself what Wikipedia has to say about this far-right group.

The following is only a small portion of a much larger article and doesn’t reference Covid-19 vaccines, but gives a small sample of how this group operates.

Would you give any credence to an opinion from Project Veritas or from Mr. Reilly? I recommend you read it for yourself.

Regarding Project Veritas per Wikipedia: “Project Veritas is financed by conservative fund Donors Trust ... and other supporters including the Donald J.

Trump Foundation. In 2020, The New York Times published an exposé detailing Project Veritas’ use of spies recruited by Erik Prince to infiltrate ‘Democratic congressional campaigns, labor organizations and other groups considered hostile to the Trump agenda.’

The Times piece notes O’Keefe’s and Prince’s close links to the Trump administration, and details contributions such as a $1 million transfer of funds from an undisclosed source to support their work.

The findings were based in part on discovery documents in a case brought by the American Federation of Teachers, Michigan, which had been infiltrated by Project Veritas.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wustl.edu

Researchers unravel omicron’s secrets to better understand COVID-19

Studies show omicron resists antibodies; causes milder disease in mice, hamsters. When South African scientists announced in November that they had identified a new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, they also reported two worrying details: one, that this new variant’s genome was strikingly different from that of any previous variant, containing dozens of mutations compared with the original virus that emerged in 2019; and two, that the new variant — dubbed omicron — was spreading like wildfire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AOL Corp

New poll: 55% of Americans say nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court is not 'important'

With President Biden set to announce a nominee to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February, most Americans now say they’re lukewarm about his promise to pick a Black woman for the first time in U.S. history, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — while also saying the top three Black women on Biden’s shortlist are “qualified” to sit on the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Sun City, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Health
City
Sun City, AZ
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun City Independent#Project Veritas#The New York Times#Democratic
Fox News

Montage: President Biden snaps at reporters

President Biden's habit for jawing with reporters continued last week as he called NBC's Lester Holt a "wise guy" for pointing out his past claims that inflation would be "temporary." While Biden's exchange with Holt, in a prerecorded interview that aired in full Sunday, was more genial, he's repeatedly demonstrated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Tech executive fires back at John Durham

A technology expert shot back at special counsel John Durham in response to claims that he "exploited" access to internet traffic to build a narrative of collusion between former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia. As Trump and his allies argue that Durham has found a "far bigger crime"...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Washington Examiner

White House declines to answer questions about Durham spying allegations

The White House sidestepped questions on Monday about special counsel John Durham’s finding of possible snooping into data at former President Donald Trump’s White House office. Durham alleged in a court filing that a technology executive “exploited” access to White House data in an effort to dig up...
POTUS
Florence Independent

Florence Independent

Florence, AZ
100
Followers
122
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

 https://www.florenceindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy