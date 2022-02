NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Politicians celebrate funding for Norwalk-based nonprofits. It’s true that no one is “officially allowed” to be on the Oak Hills Park golf course when it is closed, Oak Hills Park Authority Chairman Mike DePalma said last week, confirming that citizens are unable to go sledding on the golf course, as described by Paul Cantor in a letter to the editor.

NORWALK, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO