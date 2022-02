Oncor Still Working To Restore Power In Some Areas. The sun is beginning to peek out from the clouds, melting some snow and ice, but temperatures remained below freezing late Friday morning. Hopkins County residents, along with those across North Texas, are still cautioned to be remain home if they can to avoid the patches of ice that remain on roadways. With temperatures only expected to be above freezing for a few hours, and overnight lows Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, expected to be in the teens with wind chills potentially making it feel like single digit or below temperature at daybreak, any wet roadways likely will refreeze into sheets of black ice, making travel especially treacherous over night.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO