Where Are They Now: Zack Stortini

Undefeated in the Woodcroft era. Final Score: 3-0 Oilers. I don’t think I’m talking out of school when I say that this California road trip is one of the biggest three-game sets the Oilers have played all season, and I was hopeful that the team recognized the importance as well and hit the ice with urgency from the opening draw. Unfortunately, that didn’t really happen as the Sharks were the ones that found their legs early, manufacturing a flurry of early shots and chances that could have easily put them ahead had Skinner not been up for the task. Thankfully, the Oilers got the goaltending they needed to weather those first few moments without being burned, and it allowed them to respond with a pair of counterpunches that snuck through and landed. It was the kind of momentum swing the boys could have only hoped for back in December, ya know? Instead of chasing the game, the Oilers ended up walking into the intermission with a two-goal lead and that’s the kind of road period that seemed impossible only a month ago.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO