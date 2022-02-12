ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Where Are They Now: Zack Stortini

By Jason Gregor
oilersnation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Stortini was named captain of the Sudbury Wolves when he was only 17. He wasn’t the Wolves’ best player, but he was an extremely hard worker, who was physical, would protect his teammates and he was a great communicator. His work ethic led to a 14-year career playing pro...

oilersnation.com

oilersnation.com

Off the Top of My Head

“We will be focused on trying to find the lead domino and wack away at it until it falls. What I mean by that is find the main area we need to improve that will help our group.” – Jay Woodcroft. One game does not a turnaround make,...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Kane faces Sharks for first time since signing with Oilers

Campbell, Maple Leafs try to get back on track; Kaprizov looks to stay hot for Wild. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Monday. Kane returns to...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes Oilers @ Sharks: Build Momentum

Winning does many things. It gives teams, and individuals, confidence. It instantly changes the mood around a team, and often quiets the noise. — The main difference leading to the win was Mike Smith’s play in goal. Edmonton allowed 38 shots on goal, the most since Calgary had 47 on January 22nd. Edmonton won both games, but to say the Oilers were great defensively on Friday would be inaccurate. Smith was stellar in the first period stopping all 19 shots and was the main reason the Oilers were able to score first for only the 13th time this season. Quality goaltending is a must if you want to win and Smith provided it.
NHL
Zack Stortini
oilersnation.com

Clips and Quotes: Edmonton Oilers beat San Jose Sharks 3-0

Now that’s how you play a hockey game. Final score: Oilers 3-0. Was that the most complete game the Oilers have played all year? Very well could be. BaggedMilk has the Wrap Up here. THE CLIPS. THE QUOTES. Worth noting right off the top that both Darnell Nurse and...
NHL
Marin Independent Journal

Evander Kane, upon return to San Jose, says he’s moved on with Oilers

SAN JOSE – Evander Kane had no idea what kind of reception he was going to get at SAP Center on Monday night when he and the Edmonton Oilers played the Sharks in a key Pacific Division game. Nor did he particularly care. “It probably matters to you guys...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

2022 Olympians From NHL Past

While current NHL players aren’t in Beijing for the Olympics, that doesn’t mean that the Olympic rosters are devoid of familiar names. Every roster has at least one player that NHL fans could have heard of for one reason or another. Whether they used to be a big name or were just your average everyday NHLer, their name still may spark something in the hearts and minds of NHL fans.
NHL
FanSided

TRADE ALERT: Canadiens Acquire Goaltender Andrew Hammond

It was pretty obvious that the goaltender situation with the Montreal Canadiens was getting beyond dire. Cayden Primeau desperately needs to head back down to Laval to rebuild his confidence and Samuel Montembeault, who’s been playing injured for weeks now, desperately needs a break. Fans woke up on Saturday...
NHL
WDBO

Kuemper, Landeskog help Avs beat Stars, extend streak to 19

DALLAS — (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total...
NHL
FanSided

The 2015 Texas Rangers: Where are they now?

During the month of February, I am going to be posting a series called “Where are they now?”. In this series, the rosters for the Texas Rangers teams will be investigated. In the 4th installment, players from the 2015 team will be examined. (All stats used were extracted from baseball-reference.com)
MLB
oilersnation.com

WWYDW(SE): What changes should Jay Woodcroft make?

The Jay Woodcroft era is off to a good start. The Oilers beat the New York Islanders by a score of 3-1 on Friday night, snapping the two-game skid they had coming out of the All-Star break. We saw Woodcroft made a bit of a bold decision ahead of his...
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Sherwood Ford Giant Pre Game Show – Game 45 @ San Jose Sharks

The Oilers are back in action and I am back in studio for another Sherwood Ford GIANT Pre Game Show! With Caroline still out for the day, I was joined by Jay to get set for the Oiler’s first stop on their quick road trip into California. They’ll be looking to improve to 2-0 under new Head Coach Jay Woodcroft as they stop in the Shark Tank. It’s a big week for the Oilers as a whole as they play a handful of teams that are right around them in the standings. Tonight is also a big game for Evander Kane as he will be facing his former team for the first time since his contract was mutually terminated.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Monday Mailbag – First thoughts on Jay Woodcroft replacing Dave Tippett?

Happy Monday, everybody! As always, I’ve got a brand new Mailbag set and ready to help you get your week started and also to make sense of everything that’s going on with our beloved Edmonton Oilers. This week, we’re talking about reasonable expectations for Evander Kane, resting star players down the stretch, and more. If you’ve got got a question you’d like to ask, email it to me at [email protected] or hit me up on Twitter at @jsbmbaggedmilk and I’ll get to you as soon as we can.
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Real Life Podcast Ep. 355 — Tyler Returns to the Grind

A new week is here and that means the gang from the Real Life Podcast is back with a brand new episode to help you get through the rest of your Monday. On today’s podcast, the guys looked at the NHL all-star game, Jay Woodcroft, and a whole lot more.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 46.0 Wrap Up: Jay Woodcroft is The Answer, Oilers secure 3-0 win in San Jose

Undefeated in the Woodcroft era. Final Score: 3-0 Oilers. I don’t think I’m talking out of school when I say that this California road trip is one of the biggest three-game sets the Oilers have played all season, and I was hopeful that the team recognized the importance as well and hit the ice with urgency from the opening draw. Unfortunately, that didn’t really happen as the Sharks were the ones that found their legs early, manufacturing a flurry of early shots and chances that could have easily put them ahead had Skinner not been up for the task. Thankfully, the Oilers got the goaltending they needed to weather those first few moments without being burned, and it allowed them to respond with a pair of counterpunches that snuck through and landed. It was the kind of momentum swing the boys could have only hoped for back in December, ya know? Instead of chasing the game, the Oilers ended up walking into the intermission with a two-goal lead and that’s the kind of road period that seemed impossible only a month ago.
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Day After: Small changes pay off big in Jay Woodcroft’s first win

It’s spring in Edmonton. You dress in your finest plaid attire and get ready for a nice stroll alongside the North Saskatchewan River. You’re more than ready to break from the dreary depths of winter. You drive down but park your car not far away. You get out...
NHL
NHL

Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

The Morning After The Islanders: The Flames Defence Strikes Again

NHL Standings - Recap. -Defence On The Offensive: The Flames offence has gotten a boost from the blue line lately and last night was no exception. Two of the five Calgary goals came from defencemen (Chris Tanev, Erik Gudbranson) and they got helpers from Rasmus Andersson, Oliver Kylington and Nikita Zadorov. That gives the Flames 11 points from their defencemen in the last two games.
NHL

