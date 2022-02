Rapper Jessi and dancer Monika will be showing off their 'ssaen unni' charms on 'I Can See Your Voice'. On the upcoming February 12 KST broadcast of Mnet's 'I Can See Your Voice, Season 9', Jessi and Monika will be appearing as guests to identify which contestants are tone deaf and which contestants are the talented singers. Jessi, who previously appeared on 'I Can See Your Voice' during its season 3, expressed confidence in her second appearance, stating, "I can tell [who is tone deaf] after seeing them once". However, the new season reportedly includes more advanced acting skills of the contestants and reformed rules, which will make it harder to identify the contestants.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO