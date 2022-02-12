ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lita Set to Appear on Next Week’s WWE Raw on SyFy

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– WWE.com has announced that Hall of Famer Lita will be appearing on Raw on Monday ahead of her upcoming title challenge against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Next week’s Raw will...

411mania.com

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
firstsportz.com

“All-Star collision”: Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey announced for a massive Elimination Chamber match

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are two of the biggest names in the professional wrestling industry. Both the Superstars have immense history together. In fact, they, along with Becky Lynch were a part of the first-ever Women’s main event Wrestlemania match. Unfortunately, both of them ended up on the losing side, with Lynch becoming the Double Champion.
WWE
Wrestling World

A relative of Roman Reigns joins WWE

In the recent and past history of WWE, there has been a Samoan family that more than any other has brought the best and most renowned athletes of that specific geographic context to the rings of the McMahon-owned federation, with the Anoa'i always bringing in their family name is high, a bit like the Hars in Canada or the Guerreros in Mexico.
WWE
Financial World

Sasha Banks: relationships, loves, contraptions and ring

Sasha Banks is an American wrestler under contract with WWE, where she battles on the SmackDown roster. In WWE she has once held the NXT Women's Championship, five times the Raw Women's Championship, once the SmackDown Women's Championship and twice the Women's Tag Team Championship (with Bayley), of which she was the inaugural champion; she is therefore the fourth woman in the federation to have achieved the Triple Crown and the third to have achieved the Grand Slam.
WWE
Becky Lynch
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown video highlights: Women's title match, Rousey and Goldberg appear

The show-closing angle of last night's SmackDown set the stage for a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber. In last night's main event, Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Sonya Deville then taunted Naomi after the match. Naomi started to beat down Deville but was attacked by Charlotte.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
Financial World

Mickie James: "Ronda Rousey had some problems in WWE"

Interviewed by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Mickie James shared a bit about Ronda Rousey's experience when she joined WWE in 2018, obviously having a background as a mixed martial arts fighter and not as a wrestler. "I think she got into the business really fast, considering where her background comes from.
WWE
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins takes a shot at Brock Lesnar

Two of the most successful and convincing WWE characters of recent years, surely respond to the names of Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, both multi-world champions of the McMahon-owned company, with the WWE Beast also being the former WWE champion, of Monday Night Raw, title sold to the Royal Rumble in the hands of his opponent Bobby Lashley.
WWE
ComicBook

Ronda Rousey's Upcoming WWE SmackDown Segment Reportedly Required Editing

Ronda Rousey will team with Naomi to face Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber coming up this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Because of the long travel schedule, WWE has already taped this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which featured a contract signing segment between the four women. Unfortunately, footage from the segment has already made its way online via fan recordings and it appears something went wrong with the interaction between Rousey and Flair.
WWE
411mania.com

Alexa Bliss Battles Emmet Smith At Air Hockey For FanDuel Superstar Showdown

Alexa Bliss faced off with NFL legend Emmet Smith over an air hockey table for the FanDuel $200K Superstar Showdown, and the video is online. You can see the full video below of the event, which was hosted by Pat McAfee. Bliss battles Smith at 52:40 in the video and swept Smith in a best of three series.
NFL
PWMania

Vince McMahon Apparently Told Michael Hayes To Find Out Who Pooped On His Plane

Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed how Vince McMahon told Michael Hayes once to find out who took a dump on his private jet during this week’s Wrestling With Freddie episode. “Freebird calls me into his office, Michael Hayes. He says, ‘Freddie, I gotta ask you a question,’ and he looks concerned. I go ‘what’s up man?’ And he goes, ‘You didn’t, er, you didn’t take a poop on Vince’s plane did you?’ I said, ‘what are you talking about?’ He says, ‘there’s no poops on the plane.’ I said ‘of course, I didn’t, what are you talking about man, I didn’t even use the restroom.’
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mustafa Ali: “I’ll See Ya All In Like 2 1/2 Years”

Ali has released a new tweet that may give some insight on when his WWE contract will expire. It also insinuates that WWE is still holding firm in not allowing Ali out of his WWE contract despite publicly requesting his release on social media earlier this year. Ali’s new tweet...
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Comments On Recent WWE Releases

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, WWE star The Miz was asked about WWE releasing several talents since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The Miz admitted it was tough to watch colleagues and friends get released, with him pointing specifically to long-time friend and tag team partner, John Morrison. Ultimately, however, Miz concludes that you have to do what you have to do and try to be the best star you can be for the fans.
WWE
Fightful

Randy Orton Fell To The Floor Laughing At WWE Royal Rumble Error With Shane McMahon; More On Shane

Fightful has learned more about some of the issues surrounding Shane McMahon and the Royal Rumble, that led to him being on the outs with WWE. Fightful spoke with several people close to the WWE Royal Rumble match who uncovered some of the logic behind Shane McMahon's pitches, or lack thereof. Several sources have indicated that Shane McMahon specifically wanted to go on in a spot that would highlight him, with one even mentioning that he pitched the number one spot. However, we're told that Vince McMahon personally came along and said that he'd be making changes to the match and wouldn't be doing much of what Shane laid out.
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Strong Results 2.12.22: FinJuice Compete In Tag Team Main Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling presented a new episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, which was part of the New Beginning USA Tapings. You can see results below, via Wrestling Inc:. * Hikuleo def. Cody Chhun. * Josh Barnett def. Ren Narita. * FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David...
COMBAT SPORTS
FOX Sports

WWE SmackDown recap, review: Ronda Rousey packs a punch in SmackDown return

Ronda Rousey appeared on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week to once again make her presence felt – both figuratively and literally. Welcome back to the "Highs and Lows," this time covering the 2/11/22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown featuring appearances from Rousey and Goldberg, as well Charlotte Flair defending her title in the main event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces He Is Getting Surgery

On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff informed he is going to have a minor surgery done on his finger. “I can’t extend my finger,” Bischoff said. “This other one is getting the same thing. It’s called Dupuytren’s Contracture. What it is, is on the inside of my hand is a growth of tissue that forms on the tendon that controls your fingers. I had it on this hand. I had it operated on and you can see the scars. It’s common.”
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Lita Borrowed Renee Paquette’s Outfit For Recent WWE RAW Appearance

Lita is a trailblazer for female performers in the wrestling world. She has paved the way for future generations of female pro wrestlers. Lita will face RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a one-on-one battle at Elimination Chamber, which will be her first real singles encounter with WWE since Survivor Series 2006.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Tony Khan Reacts To Rumors Of Shane McMahon Joining AEW

Shane McMahon made his big return to WWE at the Royal Rumble premium live event last month, and following the show it was reported that he had significant backstage heat due to the work he did as a producer for the men’s Royal Rumble match. It was also reported...
WWE

