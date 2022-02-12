Lita Set to Appear on Next Week’s WWE Raw on SyFy

Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed how Vince McMahon told Michael Hayes once to find out who took a dump on his private jet during this week’s Wrestling With Freddie episode. “Freebird calls me into his office, Michael Hayes. He says, ‘Freddie, I gotta ask you a question,’ and he looks concerned. I go ‘what’s up man?’ And he goes, ‘You didn’t, er, you didn’t take a poop on Vince’s plane did you?’ I said, ‘what are you talking about?’ He says, ‘there’s no poops on the plane.’ I said ‘of course, I didn’t, what are you talking about man, I didn’t even use the restroom.’
