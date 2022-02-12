Houston-area waterpark's big spring break return leads week's top stories

Houston’s newest charity dining event debuts this week. Eat Drink HTX will be held from Tuesday, February 15 through Monday, February 28. Similar to its sister event Houston Restaurant Weeks, Eat Drink HTX provides diners with the opportunity to dine at restaurants serving prix fixe menus that trigger a donation to charity, in this case the non-profit Cleverley Stone Foundation that organizes the event. Where Eat Drink HTX sets itself apart is in its price points, which are considerably lower than HRW: $15 lunch and brunch menus ($1 donation) and $20 or $25 for dinner ($2 or $3 donation). Proceeds will benefit both the Houston Food Bank and Star of Hope, a local non-profit that provides services to homeless men, women, and children.

