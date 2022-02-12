ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston-area waterpark's big spring break return leads week's top stories

By Eric Sandler
CultureMap Houston
CultureMap Houston
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Houston's newest amusement park thunders back in time for spring break. Don't let this week's chilly temps...

houston.culturemap.com

CultureMap Houston

Houston Restaurant Weeks debuts new charity dining event this week with lower price points

Houston’s newest charity dining event debuts this week. Eat Drink HTX will be held from Tuesday, February 15 through Monday, February 28. Similar to its sister event Houston Restaurant Weeks, Eat Drink HTX provides diners with the opportunity to dine at restaurants serving prix fixe menus that trigger a donation to charity, in this case the non-profit Cleverley Stone Foundation that organizes the event. Where Eat Drink HTX sets itself apart is in its price points, which are considerably lower than HRW: $15 lunch and brunch menus ($1 donation) and $20 or $25 for dinner ($2 or $3 donation). Proceeds will benefit both the Houston Food Bank and Star of Hope, a local non-profit that provides services to homeless men, women, and children.
CultureMap Houston

Casual Upper Kirby bar honoring Houston's history announces last call

An Upper Kirby bar known for its spacious patio and creative cocktails will shutter this week. Eighteen36 will close after service on Monday, February 7. In a video posted to social media, managing partner Jason Scheinthal cited the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic as the primary reason the restaurant couldn't go on. "Supply chain issues, staffing issues, shutdowns, Eighteen36 never really got its footing," he says.
CultureMap Houston

City of Houston gets smart with new downtown digital wayfinding kiosks

IKE (Interactive Kiosk Experience) Smart City, a venture of Columbus, Ohio-based Orange Barrel Media, secured the city contract for the kiosks. According to a City of Houston news release, the citywide IKE initiative is designed “to build smart city infrastructure that enhances the pedestrian experience for residents and visitors, while adding vibrancy to Houston’s urban landscape.”
CultureMap Houston

Inspiring Houston film, art, and music festival showcasing triumph over disability celebrates 10 years

For 10 years, the ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival, has promoted inclusivity and celebrated the lives, stories, and talents of people with disabilities. Last weekend, the tenth-anniversary festivities kicked off with the ReelArt festival opening at Sabine Street Studios. (There will also be a ReelArt Crawl at Meek Studio & Gallery on Thursday, February 10.)
CultureMap Houston

Where to shop in Houston right now: 14 spots to adore in February

Love is in the air this month — and not just for Valentine’s Day but also for the 90th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. After the 2020 season was cut short and the 2021 season was canceled entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic, Houstonians couldn’t be happier to celebrate this year — especially with the shopping and some exciting treats.
CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

