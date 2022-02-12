Brian M. Racek

Brian J. Martin, 44, died Friday, February 4, 2022. He was the beloved son of Jack and Patti (Evans) Martin. Brian was formerly employed as a welder at Electric Boat and a member of the Pipefitters Union local 51. He also worked for many years at Hollywood Landscaping and for the past year was employed with Stop and Shop in Warwick. He was the loving brother of Kerri (Anthony) Frattarelli and Eric (Nicole) Martin, and the uncle of Zane, Ava, Téa and Grayson. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, and cousins. His funeral will be held Friday, February 11th at 10am from the Thomas and Walter Quinn Funeral Home 2435 Warwick Avenue Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Kevin Church Sandy Lane. Burial will follow in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Visiting hours Thursday 4-7pm. Memorial contributions to Operation Starfish, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke VA. 22015. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.com.

WARWICK, RI ・ 7 DAYS AGO