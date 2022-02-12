ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Brian M. Racek

Duluth News Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo a Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend our hearts are...

www.duluthnewstribune.com

FraminghamSOURCE

Brian Keith Cormier, 26

HOPKINTON – Brian Keith Cormier, 26, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Born in Worcester, he was the son of Brian Cormier and Faithanne Soucier; as well as his Guardians, Bryan & Kamala Guthrie, formerly of Hopkinton. Brian was a charming guy who had an infectious personality....
HOPKINTON, MA
NRToday.com

Brian Porter

Born on July 5, 1967, Brian Daniel Porter lost his life in a fatal motorcycle accident Jan. 14, 2022. That day the world lost an amazing father, husband, brother and friend. Brian touched the lives of many before he left this world. He was so unbelievably loved and never failed to put a smile on the faces of those who surrounded him. His energy was unmatched and his infectious laugh would immediately fill a room with joy. Brian enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, watching football and spending time with his loved ones.
warwickonline.com

Brian J. Martin

Brian J. Martin, 44, died Friday, February 4, 2022. He was the beloved son of Jack and Patti (Evans) Martin. Brian was formerly employed as a welder at Electric Boat and a member of the Pipefitters Union local 51. He also worked for many years at Hollywood Landscaping and for the past year was employed with Stop and Shop in Warwick. He was the loving brother of Kerri (Anthony) Frattarelli and Eric (Nicole) Martin, and the uncle of Zane, Ava, Téa and Grayson. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, and cousins. His funeral will be held Friday, February 11th at 10am from the Thomas and Walter Quinn Funeral Home 2435 Warwick Avenue Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Kevin Church Sandy Lane. Burial will follow in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Visiting hours Thursday 4-7pm. Memorial contributions to Operation Starfish, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke VA. 22015. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.com.
WARWICK, RI
Keene Sentinel

Brian A. Mattson

Our community is deeply saddened with the passing of Brian A. Mattson, 78, of Keene, on Jan. 20, 2022, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. His parents, Ernest and Eudora Beryl (Heath) Mattson, welcomed their son into the world on Dec. 11, 1943, in Berlin. Brian grew up in Gorham and was a graduate of Gorham High School. Brian proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Turkey, where he spent a year-and-a-half monitoring Soviet electronic communications.
KEENE, NH
Film Threat

Brian and Charles

SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL 2022 REVIEW! Directed by Jim Archer, Brian and Charles is an endearing film about a lonely, Welsh inventor whose idea to build a robot is not only a success but a life-changer. When we meet Brian (co-writer David Earl), his wry and self-deprecating humor immediately presents itself. Brian’s existence as a quirky but lovable inventor and all-around fix-it man in his small, Welsh village showcases a sweet and somewhat innocent life. He often speaks directly to the camera or what appears to be a mockumentary crew about his goings-on and life. However, this aspect eventually lessens as the plot unfolds.
MOVIES

