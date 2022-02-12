ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handling student loans during tax time and other helpful tips

By KMTR
nbc16.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking out student loans is a decision that many people make at some point during their lives, whether they are pursuing a bachelor's degree or are considering going to graduate school. The U.S. Department of Education reports that $1.6 trillion is owed on federal and private student loan debt, as of...

nbc16.com

foodcontessa.com

Major Student Loan Relief; Child Tax Credit Refunds Will Not Be Confiscated

The Education Department told the borrowers that it would not reduce the number of tax refunds available to them to claim loan repayments on their taxes. There will be a collective sigh of relief from millions of student loan debtors as a result of this decision. Beginning at the end of the 2022 tax season, taxpayers will begin getting refunds on their tax obligations.
INCOME TAX
Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State University students offer free tax help

BEMIDJI — BSU students who have completed a Tax I course and passed IRS certification tests will offer assistance this year to taxpayers who generally make $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly, limited English-speaking taxpayers and others who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. For...
BEMIDJI, MN
AccountingWEB

Prepare Clients for Spending Changes in Retirement

Many of you have helped your clients, generally, prepare for retirement, but have they given thought to how their spending will change once this happens?. and annual bonus. When they filed their taxes you let them know if they were getting a refund or needed to send in an additional payment. Self-employed clients made estimated tax payments on a quarterly basis.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Student loan repayment: Income driven plans

Millions of Americans have student loan debt, and many struggle to pay the full monthly payment they have due. Many wonder if there are ways to not only make their payments, but be able to comfortably afford them. The answer is yes, some people may qualify for what’s called an...
EDUCATION
NBC Chicago

The Best- and Worst-Paying College Majors, Five Years After Graduation

Engineering degrees offer the biggest payday, according to the New York Federal Reserve's latest study of salaries for recent college graduates. The top 10 majors earning the most five years from graduation are all related to engineering — except for computer science, which ranks fifth out of all majors. Of that top 10, the average yearly salary is just over $68,000, with computer engineering paying $74,000 in median wages — the most of all majors.
COLLEGES
thequakercampus.org

Federal Loan Freeze: What You Should Know

In March of 2020, many undergrads dropped out of university due to a questionable return on investment for an education. At the same time, many households faced a greater threat: unemployment. During the first week of the pandemic, over a million people and roughly a third of households had someone lose a job and/or were forced to take a pay cut via the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. With many companies going out of business and job security being at an all time low, both students and alumni questioned how to pay back their loans, which ranged from tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars. In response to this, the Federal Government decided to freeze any payments for student debt on Friday, March 13 of 2020 until the economy is at a stable place for lenders to attempt monthly payments.
U.S. POLITICS
x1071.com

Call for Action follow-up: Teacher Pledge helps forgive your student loans

MADISON, Wis. — A new program at the University of Wisconsin is helping more teachers pay off their student loans in exchange for committing to state schools. News 3 Now discovered the Teacher Pledge at UW-Madison in the process of answering a Madison educator’s Call for Action, after she struggled to get her student loans forgiven through a federal program. Despite new reforms, those programs are often criticized for being cumbersome, and applicant are rarely successful. UW-Madison’s School of Education recognized that and decided to do something about it with their own program.
MADISON, WI
nonprofitquarterly.org

We Owe You Nothing: The Movement to Cancel Student Debt Gains Ground

Last month, hundreds of people attended a Zoom meeting to make President Joe Biden pick up a pen. The meeting was a virtual Debtor’s Assembly and Strategy Session hosted by the Debt Collective, a membership-based union made up of debtor and their allies. Tamara Anderson, a member, sang in a clear and confident voice to rally the others in the room:
ECONOMY
Augusta Free Press

You don’t have to pay for help with your federal student loans

There are lots of ways people will attempt to charge you fees for student loans. Almost all of these are completely unnecessary. These come in a wide array of presentations, from simply charging you for something that should be free to consumers, to outright scamming you. It’s important for you to be aware of each kind of these tactics. You don’t have to pay for help with your federal student loans, and there are ways to avoid doing so.
EDUCATION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Tax dollars shouldn’t be used to pay off student loan debt

Regarding the letter “Relieving huge student loan debt might boost economy” (Jan. 31): I could not disagree more. The people who owe chose to borrow the money, and they should repay it — but not with my tax dollars. What about all the people who have paid their loans? Do they get a refund?
EDUCATION

