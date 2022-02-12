Handling student loans during tax time and other helpful tips

In March of 2020, many undergrads dropped out of university due to a questionable return on investment for an education. At the same time, many households faced a greater threat: unemployment. During the first week of the pandemic, over a million people and roughly a third of households had someone lose a job and/or were forced to take a pay cut via the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. With many companies going out of business and job security being at an all time low, both students and alumni questioned how to pay back their loans, which ranged from tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars. In response to this, the Federal Government decided to freeze any payments for student debt on Friday, March 13 of 2020 until the economy is at a stable place for lenders to attempt monthly payments.

