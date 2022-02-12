ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Fatal bicycle crash

By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Five big questions after Canadian truckers cleared from US border bridge

A bridge connecting Detroit and Ontario, Canada, has officially reopened, ending a nearly weeklong standoff between police and truck drivers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates required to cross the U.S.-Canadian border. Authorities cleared protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on Sunday night, allowing operations to resume. But U.S. officials are...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City, FL
Panama City, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ABC News

'Ghostbusters' director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

Ivan Reitman, the beloved director behind comedy classics like "Stripes," "Ghostbusters" and "Twins," died over the weekend. He was 75. Reitman's son, Jason Reitman, shared the news Monday on social media, writing, "I've lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story." "He...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleads guilty in spy case

A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Cyclist#Northshore#Traffic Accident#Wjhg#Fhp
CBS News

Texas sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition data

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, UK's Truss says

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A Russian invasion of Ukraine is highly likely, could be imminent and would pose a threat to Europe's wider stability that emboldens aggressors around the world, Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday. Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near the border of...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy