Small, rural emergency departments across the country are facing a shortage of volunteers, and several departments in Houston County are not alone. Over the course of a few council meetings in 2021, it was clear that ambulance and fire departments in Brownsville, Hokah and Houston were in need of departments. Especially for Houston, where they were close to losing their license as a full-service ambulance crew.

HOUSTON COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO