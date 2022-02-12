PHMDC searching for stray cat that entered Rockdale home, bit someone

ROCKDALE, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County is asking the public for information on a cat that entered a Rockdale home and bit someone.

The bite occurred on Wednesday. The cat is described as black, with medium-length hair and green eyes. The animal was not with any person at the time of the incident.

If the cat is not found, the bite victim may require a series of injections to prevent rabies.

Anyone with information about the cat should contact 608-255-2345 and ask to speak to an Animal Services Officer.

PHMDC said they respond to about 500 animal bites per year.

