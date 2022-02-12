Community Justice Hub Launches in Lincoln County

The building at 114 N. Main St. where the Fountain Valley Museum now resides was once known as the Fountain Community Building. And community it was. If this building could speak, it would tell stories of folks coming together united by the purpose of each organization to ensure the good of the community. This building saw many pancake breakfasts, chili suppers, monthly lodge meetings, dances including square dancing, birthday parties and wedding receptions. Also were Girl and Boy Scout meetings, 4-H meetings, Fountain Valley Home Demonstration Club meetings, bake sales, Wells Baby Clinic (El Paso County Well-Baby clinic?) and activities of the Golden Agers group. For a short time, it was used for church services. This was a grand era with lodge ladies wearing beautiful formals and fur stoles and men in suits and ties, 4-H project judging, fragrant cooking aromas coming from the kitchen, decorations galore and music for parties and receptions, and brides and their grooms arrayed in their finest for their special day.
