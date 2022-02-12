ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Justice Hub Launches in Lincoln County

Cover picture for the articleThe Restorative Justice Project (RJP) Maine announced in a news release the launch of a Community Justice Hub in Lincoln County. Community Justice Hubs are the next chapter in furthering restorative ways of being with local citizens, promoting long-term cultural practices to build safe communities where each person knows that they...

