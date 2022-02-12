Community Justice Hub Launches in Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Jamboree is a musical program usually held once a month in Capitan at the New Hope Foursquare Church. It consists of two hours of free entertainment. The first hour is dedicated to guest musicians and singers who are invited to play. There is some exceptional talent in our area. The second hour is given over to the Lincoln County Jamboree band that usually features a couple of songs from each member. Gospel music is scattered throughout the concert, but secular, mostly country music, dominates. People have even danced to a few numbers in the back of the venue.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NM ・ 7 DAYS AGO