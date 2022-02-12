ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets' Cody Martin: Remains out Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Martin (Achilles) is out Saturday against the Grizzlies. Martin will...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Cody Martin (ankle, Achilles) remains out Saturday for Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Martin continues to deal with both an ankle and Achilles ailment, and as a result, he will remain sidelined Saturday evening. In 49 games this season, Martin is averaging 8.0 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Caleb Martin: Out vs. Nets

Martin (Achilles) is out Saturday against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. Martin will miss a second straight game as he continues to deal with left Achilles soreness. More minutes should be available for Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.
NBA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Norman Powell: Out Saturday

Powell (toe) is out Saturday against the Mavericks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. Powell's absence opens up the shooting guard spot for Terance Mann. He, along with Amir Coffey, should see increased minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Dennis Smith: Ruled out Saturday

Smith has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks due to a right elbow strain, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports. Smith wasn't initially listed on the Trail Blazers' injury report, but he'll be unable to suit up against New York. Justise Winslow could see a slight uptick in playing time Saturday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Denver's Monte Morris (concussion) remains out on Saturday

Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (concussion) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morris will miss his second straight game with a concussion. Expect Bones Hyland to play more minutes at the guard positions against a Toronto unit ranked 13th in defensive rating. Hyland's Saturday projection includes...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Out Saturday

LaVine (knee) is out Saturday against the Thunder, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. After three straight appearances, LaVine will take a game off due to left knee soreness. In his absence, more minutes could be available for Matt Thomas, Coby White and Troy Brown.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Ruled out Saturday

Noel (knee) is out Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. Noel will be unavailable for a third straight game due to left knee soreness. Taj Gibson should see increased playing time against Portland.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Andre Drummond: Out Saturday

Drummond (trade pending) is out Saturday against the Heat, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. As expected, Drummond will have to wait until Monday against the Kings at the earliest to debut. Blake Griffin and Day'Ron Sharpe should see plenty of minutes at center Saturday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Out again Tuesday

McDaniels (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Timberwolves. McDaniels will miss a 13th consecutive game due to a sprained ankle. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday against the Heat.
NBA
St. Albans Messenger

Hornets come out on top in contest with Commodores: Emily Adams shines

The Enosburg Hornets earned a 38-28 win over the Vergennes Commodores on Saturday, Feb. 12. Enosburg jumped out to an 18-7 first quarter lead with Kayla Gervais’s hitting a pair of three’s and Emily Adams chipping in with 6 points. Enosburg coach Gary Geddes spoke of the Hornets...
VERGENNES, VT
CBS Sports

Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Out Saturday

Grzelcyk (upper body) will not participate in Saturday's tilt versus Ottawa, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Grzelcyk has averaged 18:14 of ice time -- 1:34 during the man advantage -- and been held pointless over the last five games. The 28-year-old exited Thursday's game against Carolina early after suffering an upper-body injury but returned to full practice Friday, indicating he is not expected to miss serious time. In Grzelcyk's absence Jack Ahcan will slot in the lineup, Ryan adds.
NHL
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That’s What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers optimistic after loss to Warriors, but extreme reliance on overworked LeBron James could be fatal flaw

SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
NBA

