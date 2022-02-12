Hornets' Cody Martin: Remains out Saturday

Grzelcyk (upper body) will not participate in Saturday's tilt versus Ottawa, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Grzelcyk has averaged 18:14 of ice time -- 1:34 during the man advantage -- and been held pointless over the last five games. The 28-year-old exited Thursday's game against Carolina early after suffering an upper-body injury but returned to full practice Friday, indicating he is not expected to miss serious time. In Grzelcyk's absence Jack Ahcan will slot in the lineup, Ryan adds.
