Love has got to be more than just physically making love or else we’d be in a big heap of trouble right now. This year my wife and I will celebrate our 40th wedding anniversary, but this past year has had me battling prostate cancer. Testosterone feeds the enemy, and so as part of the treatment I’ve been receiving hormone shots, which denies the adversary access to my maleness. One of the casualties has been any desire or drive for intimacy. In many ways, I’ve returned to my pre-puberty days. Many women might have declared that to be grounds for divorce. Other ladies might have used rationale to open the door for extramarital affairs. My amazing wife has stood beside me through every step of this uninvited adventure, and together, I believe, our love and respect for each other has actually grown deeper in this desert.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO