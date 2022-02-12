ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Unavailable Saturday

 2 days ago

McDaniels (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's...

Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: NFL official explains no-call on Tee Higgins' touchdown against Jalen Ramsey

It was one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LVI, and put the Cincinnati Bengals in position to upset the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. On the first play to start the second half, Joe Burrow dropped back and found wide receiver Tee Higgins for an explosive 75-yard touchdown that gave the Bengals a 17-13 lead after a successful PAT by kicker Evan McPherson. Higgins strolled into the end zone with no one within a country mile of him, and the replay showed why.
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NESN

Lakers, Clippers, Bucks Among Teams Interested in Goran Dragic

A disastrous start to the season wasn’t enough to convince the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade at the deadline. However, they quickly noted that they would be active in the buy-out market after failing to add a much-needed piece to their roster. The Lakers have shifted their...
Minnesota Timberwolves
Charlotte Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NBC Sports

Lakers, Warriors, Nets among teams targeting Goran Dragic after buyout

All season long, it has been expected that first Goran Dragic would get traded by the Raptors somewhere, second that new team would buy him out making Dragic a free agent, and third Dragic would sign with the Mavericks to play next to countrymate Luka Doncic. Then Mavericks GM Nico...
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That’s What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
Hoops Rumors

Derrick White reveals trade from Spurs to Celtics shocked him

Spurs guard Derrick White was shocked by San Antonio's decision to trade him to the Celtics this week, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News writes. By trading White, San Antonio acquired Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, a 2022 first-round pick (top-four protected), and the conditional right to swap first-round picks with Boston in 2028.
