Hornets' Jalen McDaniels: Unavailable Saturday

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said that the team would be looking to the buyout market after failing to make a deal at the trade deadline this year. Now it may be time for him to make good on his word. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the...
Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
It’s official. Ben Simmons is now part of the Brooklyn Nets and on Monday, the former Rookie of the Year made his first on-court appearance for his new team. The Nets’ official Twitter account shared a brief video of Simmons in full team gear in his first practice session with his new squad:
The NFL season just concluded with the L.A. Rams being crowned champions. Considering it was the Super Bowl, a lot of fans showed up to cheer. Among those fans, players from the NBA were also present. LeBron James and many other NBA players even reacted to the Rams winning the NFL Championship.
Goran Dragic is expected to get bought out of his contract by the San Antonio Spurs, and as a result, is a very wanted man. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs are expected to buy out Dragic, and there are a plethora of teams that are in pursuit of him. Here is the full quote from Wojnarowski:
Gonzaga reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 on Monday after defeating Saint Mary's to extend its winning streak to 14 games Saturday night and improve to 21-2 (10-0 WCC). The Zags overtook Auburn for the top spot after the Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC) had their 19-game winning streak come to an end in an overtime loss at Arkansas last Tuesday.
It was one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LVI, and put the Cincinnati Bengals in position to upset the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. On the first play to start the second half, Joe Burrow dropped back and found wide receiver Tee Higgins for an explosive 75-yard touchdown that gave the Bengals a 17-13 lead after a successful PAT by kicker Evan McPherson. Higgins strolled into the end zone with no one within a country mile of him, and the replay showed why.
LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
Goran Dragic is a solid guard who was recently traded to the San Antonio Spurs. He is a wily veteran that can handle the ball and shoot from the perimeter, and there's no doubt that he could contribute to a contending team. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has recently revealed that...
A disastrous start to the season wasn’t enough to convince the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade at the deadline. However, they quickly noted that they would be active in the buy-out market after failing to add a much-needed piece to their roster. The Lakers have shifted their...
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
All season long, it has been expected that first Goran Dragic would get traded by the Raptors somewhere, second that new team would buy him out making Dragic a free agent, and third Dragic would sign with the Mavericks to play next to countrymate Luka Doncic. Then Mavericks GM Nico...
The San Antonio Spurs and Goran Dragic are expected to negotiate a contract buyout in the coming week, clearing the way for a formidable list of free-agent suitors for Dragic that now includes the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN. The Lakers and Warriors are planning...
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks trading for Cade Cunningham?. The Mavs ended up being a busy team ahead of the trade deadline. After being expected to have a quiet deadline, the team moved on from Kristaps Porzingis in a trade with the Washington Wizards. There were plenty of teams attempting...
Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
Spurs guard Derrick White was shocked by San Antonio's decision to trade him to the Celtics this week, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News writes. By trading White, San Antonio acquired Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, a 2022 first-round pick (top-four protected), and the conditional right to swap first-round picks with Boston in 2028.
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks long have been linked to Goran Dragic as a potential buyout suitor since he was dealt to the Miami Heat in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade in the offseason. Dragic did not last long during his time with the Toronto Raptors. He appeared in just five...
