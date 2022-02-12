ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A deeper look into what Derrick White brings to the Celtics

By AdamTaylorNBA
Cover picture for the articleIn a move that surprised Celtics fans everywhere, the Boston Celtics acquired Derrick White a few hours before the NBA’s trade deadline, sending out Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and some draft stock in return. Whenever a new player joins a team, Basketball Reference likely sees a bump in...

