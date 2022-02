It was a feeling Daniel Jacobs had never experienced inside a boxing ring prior to the night of his fight with Gabe Rosado two years ago. For the first time, Jacobs didn’t have that same fire burning within him that enabled the former IBF middleweight champion to fight his way out of poverty and later through cancer, or to withstand the power of Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. He was just kind of there that fateful night in November 2020 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO