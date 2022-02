North Carolina Republican Madison Cawthorn is suing the members of his state Board of Elections, after a group of voters filed a challenge to disqualify him for re-election. In a complaint filed Monday and published by the The News & Observer, the 26-year-old lawmaker argues that the challenge is overly board and goes against federal law. Cawthorn also argues that the burden of proof is unfairly and unconstitutionally shifted to him to "prove a negative."

