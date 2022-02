Tyreke Evans now has a path back to the NBA after the league reinstated him following his drug ban in 2019, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Evans, who last played for the Indiana Pacers during the 2018-19 season, has been out of the league ever since he had been found to violate the NBA and NBPA’s anti-drug policy. He was eligible to be reinstated last year, but as reported in late December, the process of reinstatement is quite lengthy and needs the approval of the league and the players’ association.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO