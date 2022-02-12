ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County BOCC set to discuss multi-million dollar Sanibel Causeway Islands Improvement Project

By Tyler Watkins
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is scheduled to discuss a multi-million dollar Sanibel Causeway Island project on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The Sanibel Causeway Islands project is worth $8.5 million, according to a Lee County agenda item report.

The project includes designed improvements to the Causeway Islands consistent with other Lee County beach amenities such as pavilions, restrooms and parking areas. The project is projected to be completed by June 30, 2024, according to the agenda item report.

Lee County Commissioners previously discussed this motion in a Feb. 1 workshop. The public will get its chance to discuss the project during the upcoming Commission Meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Old Lee County Courthouse.

